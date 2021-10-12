CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Givaudan Acquires DDW, The Color House

Cover picture for the articleGivaudan today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire DDW, The Color House, a U.S.-based natural color company. The acquisition comes as part of the group’s 2025 strategy to expand the portfolio of its global Taste & Wellbeing business and enhancing its ability to create “feel good” food experiences through its portfolio of taste and sense solutions.

