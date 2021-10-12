CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Grand jury clears Alachua County deputies of fatal shooting, indicts man for his father's death

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies were cleared by a grand jury Monday in the fatal shooting of a man who had fired at them. Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance call on Southeast 46th Terrace in Gainesville. Several people were in the home. Williams, who had allegedly taken an illegal drug and was acting irrationally, struck a woman in the face and abdomen, according to the grand jury report.

