Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

walls102.com
 8 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros have found themselves in familiar territory, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark. Manager Dusty Baker pointed out the Astros had similar offensive statistics at home and on the road this season. Houston was disciplined by Major League Baseball after it found the team used electronics to steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Monday’s game was rained out, and the teams will try to play Game 4 on Tuesday.

