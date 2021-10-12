CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orchard Park, NY

Schumer: Federal money can be used for stadium project

By News 4 Staff
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz2ML_0cOtOtbX00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. ( WIVB ) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says federal money could be used toward projects related to the new Bills stadium.

Bill Burr coming to SPAC in 2022, tickets on sale Friday

The Bills are asking for a new stadium in Orchard Park that would cost $1.4 billion. The state is also looking at a site on South Park Avenue near Louisiana Street.

Schumer says he’ll do everything he can to support a new stadium. Still, he says, that money from an infrastructure bill can’t be used directly on the stadium.

Bills leave no doubt who is No. 1

However, he says it could be used on related projects. “The infrastructure money cannot be used on stadiums, but it can be used on roads,” Schumer says. “All the infrastructure that you need if there is a new stadium. Obviously, you’re going to have to build a whole new highway system, and I would add that would all be built with union labor.”

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Police board ordinance tabled after heated debates

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heated words were exchanged Tuesday night during a Saratoga City Council meeting over a proposed ordinance that would create a citizens police oversight board. Commissioner of Public Safety, and candidate for mayor, Robin Dalton, delayed the vote over issues with current and outgoing Mayor Meg Kelly and other city officials. […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul: Plug Power a ‘leader of clean energy revolution’ in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Genesee County Wednesday to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for energy innovation company Plug Power’s new facility, located at the Western New York STAMP tech campus. STAMP (Science, Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing Park) has long been hailed as a potential economic driver for the region, due to […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update Oct. 20

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Wednesday. Today’s data is summarized below: Test Results Reported – 192,805 Total Positive – 4,668 Percent Positive – 2.42% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.33% Patient Hospitalization – 2,144 (-49) Patients Newly Admitted – 269 Patients in ICU – 473 (-4) Patients in ICU with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Tensions rise in race for mayor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three mayoral candidates are fighting for the opportunity to lead the city, as Mayor Meg Kelly is vacating the seat. But disagreements between Mayor Kelly and one candidate are raising tensions. A Saratoga City Hall meeting held on Tuesday night left many community members with a lack of transparency for […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Burr
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#Infrastructure#Weather#Senate#Cdta#National Grid#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region preparing to vaccinate elementary-aged children

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the Biden Administration announced plans to rollout the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, local school districts, pharmacies and doctors are preparing to vaccinate the age group, once approved. “I will tell them yes, if your kid is up to the vaccination age, please yes, get them vaccinated,” […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS DCA alerts New Yorkers about rental scams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCA) warns New Yorkers about real estate and rental scams which steal prospective tenants’ money. Rental scams are executed in a variety of ways, but the goal is the same, officials said. Criminals scam tenants looking to rent a home or apartment by […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Schumer wants more information on Horizon Organic contract termination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Contracts will be terminated with Horizon Organics for many dairy farms in New York next summer. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the contract terminations are “devastating” to affected New Yorkers. That’s why Schumer is looking to the multinational food conglomerate Danone, which owns Horizon Organics, for more information. In […]
AGRICULTURE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy