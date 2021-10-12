Schumer: Federal money can be used for stadium project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. ( WIVB ) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says federal money could be used toward projects related to the new Bills stadium.
The Bills are asking for a new stadium in Orchard Park that would cost $1.4 billion. The state is also looking at a site on South Park Avenue near Louisiana Street.
Schumer says he'll do everything he can to support a new stadium. Still, he says, that money from an infrastructure bill can't be used directly on the stadium.
However, he says it could be used on related projects. “The infrastructure money cannot be used on stadiums, but it can be used on roads,” Schumer says. “All the infrastructure that you need if there is a new stadium. Obviously, you’re going to have to build a whole new highway system, and I would add that would all be built with union labor.”
