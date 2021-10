Theo is an energetic 1-year-old mixed breed. He came from Illinois with this brother, Harris. They were found with their siblings in the woods. Since they appear to not have received the socializing they really need as puppies, their new family is going to need to work on confidence, training, and obedience. Theo is a talker. He is a bit more cautious though than his brother but once he knows you love him he is 100% committed to you. He can’t wait to meet his new family.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO