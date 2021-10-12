CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

iClick Unleashes Enormous Market Potential of Cross-border E-commerce for CN Logistics through Launching Mini Program “Vins Mall”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, announced today that it has worked together with CN Logistics International Holdings Limited , a well-established international logistics solutions provider, to launch “Vins Mall”, a cross-border e-commerce marketplace on mini program.

