Hayden Street fire prompts safety reminder from Amarillo Fire Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Monday fire on the 1400 block of Hayden Street prompted the Amarillo Fire Department to remind the community of its “Close Before You Doze” message.

Firefighters responded to the duplex home on Hayden Street to find light smoke coming from the building. Upon going inside one of the units, according to the department’s report, firefighters found a mattress smoldering in the back bedroom.

The fire was ruled accidental, and no injuries were reported by the department.

Officials reasoned that the fire smothered itself out because the bedroom door was closed. This can isolate a fire’s flow, reduce room temperatures, and keep carbon monoxide levels down, said the Amarillo Fire Department. The incident was a “good reminder” to others to keep such doors closed.