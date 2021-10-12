CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Hayden Street fire prompts safety reminder from Amarillo Fire Department

By Cat Keenan
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oavov_0cOtNj3i00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Monday fire on the 1400 block of Hayden Street prompted the Amarillo Fire Department to remind the community of its “Close Before You Doze” message.

Firefighters responded to the duplex home on Hayden Street to find light smoke coming from the building. Upon going inside one of the units, according to the department’s report, firefighters found a mattress smoldering in the back bedroom.

The fire was ruled accidental, and no injuries were reported by the department.

Officials reasoned that the fire smothered itself out because the bedroom door was closed. This can isolate a fire’s flow, reduce room temperatures, and keep carbon monoxide levels down, said the Amarillo Fire Department. The incident was a “good reminder” to others to keep such doors closed.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oakwood police officer dies in vehicle accident

MESQUITE/OAKWOOD, Texas – An Oakwood police officer dies in a vehicle accident in Mesquite, Texas. The Mesquite Police Department responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash in the 21400 block of Interstate 635 early Monday morning. The investigation revealed a 2015 Infinity Q50 collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the […]
MESQUITE, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WATCH: City of Amarillo cautious but optimistic with slow COVID-19 hospitalization decrease

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m., Wednesday morning. After noting the most recent COVID-19 Report Card data, the Amarillo Health Department’s Casie Stoughton noted that while the area is still considered under Status Level “Red” through GA 34 standards, the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Funeral service for Sergeant Raquel Saunders held today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The funeral service for Sergeant Raquel Saunders was held on Oct. 19. The service was held at Hillside Christian Church. Sergeant Saunders died due to complications from COVID-19 Wednesday, Oct. 13, after 23 years of service throughout the department said Amarillo Police The Amarillo Police Department said Sergeant Saunders joined the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

White Deer and Pampa mourning the loss of students after rollover crash

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —An outpouring of love and compassion going towards White Deer and Pampa as the two small towns face a terrible tragedy after three kids were killed in a rollover crash near White Deer, while the fourth passenger, a 13-year-old, remains hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed the three […]
WHITE DEER, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo District working to #EndTheStreak of deaths on Texas roadways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Do your part, be safe, drive smart.” That’s the message from the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation as the agency aims to end the streak of deaths on Texas roadways. “Sadly, it’s been almost 21 years since we’ve gone one day without a death on Texas roadways,” said […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo to host in-person outreach event related to Eastridge Neighborhood plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are searching for feedback from residents of the Eastridge neighborhood on its development of the Eastridge neighborhood plan. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city is partnering with Eastridge Elementary for the first Eastridge Neighborhood Plan in-person outreach event at […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect identified in Monday’s Hereford shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hereford Police Department have identified the suspect in Monday afternoon’s shooting that left one 17-year-old female injured. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the department, along with officials from Hereford EMS, responded to the 900 block of South Lee at approximately 2:41 p.m. Monday on a […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office releases information on distressed individuals found on 287

CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office released information on numerous calls made to the county’s dispatch center reporting individuals walking along 287 in distress Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. According to a post made to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the dispatch received the first two calls Tuesday afternoon. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man wanted in Randall County on kidnapping, assault, burglary charges

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked for help searching for Dominic Cervantes, wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault of a pregnant person, and burglary of a home. Any with information about Cervantes’ location were asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. Or, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers can be […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon Police make arrest in connection with series of burglaries

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department reports that a suspect is in custody in connection with a series of burglaries. According to CPD, it had received six reports of vehicle burglaries, three stolen vehicles, two residential burglaries, a storage shed burglary, and two additional thefts of property since late September. On October 18th, […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1K+
Followers
898
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy