Gemma Collins gushes over 'step son' Tristan after revealing she 'wants a baby now'
Gemma Collins has gushed over her 'step son' Tristan in an adorable Instagram post.The former TOWIE star, 40, is currently dating her old flame Rami Hawash who shares a three-year-old son with his former partner.Taking to the social media site on Sunday, Gemma shared the details of a weekend outing she recently took with the adorable tot with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.The TV personality detailed her "love" of being a "step mum" to the youngster, alongside a picture of herself pushing Tristan in a pushchair while taking a park walk.meaws.com
