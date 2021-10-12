CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gemma Collins gushes over 'step son' Tristan after revealing she 'wants a baby now'

meaws.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGemma Collins has gushed over her 'step son' Tristan in an adorable Instagram post.The former TOWIE star, 40, is currently dating her old flame Rami Hawash who shares a three-year-old son with his former partner.Taking to the social media site on Sunday, Gemma shared the details of a weekend outing she recently took with the adorable tot with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.The TV personality detailed her "love" of being a "step mum" to the youngster, alongside a picture of herself pushing Tristan in a pushchair while taking a park walk.

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'm hoping to get pregnant soon': Gemma Collins reveals she and boyfriend Rami Hawash are 'trying for a baby' and muses 'I know the child's name – it's Blossom'

Gemma Collins has revealed that she and her 45-year-old boyfriend Rami Hawash are 'trying for a baby', saying in her latest podcast episode: 'I'm hoping to get pregnant soon.'. Speaking on an episode of The Gemma Collins Podcast released on Wednesday, the former TOWIE star, 40, even admitted she has a specific name in mind and would like to give birth outdoors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Collins
meaws.com

Gemma Collins ‘names unborn child’ as she desperately tries for a baby with boyfriend Rami

Gemma Collins has revealed that she has already chosen a name for her baby, as she attempts to get pregnant.The 40-year-old had been open about her desire to have a baby of her own with her boyfriend Rami Hawash.Now speaking on her podcast, The Gemma Collins Podcast, she has said that after spending a lot of time gardening in lockdown, she may give brith in a forest.The TOWIE star said she had already picked out the name Blossom, wanting to name her child after the Japanese blossom tree.She said: "Me and Mother Nature are at one, because I'm hoping to get pregnant soon."Maybe I should find a place in the forest where I can give birth to my Mother Nature's child."I might even call it Blossom.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Gemma Collins steps out with her nephew Hayden, 13, before treating teen to a trip to the circus, afternoon tea AND a sweet shop spree during his half-term week

Gemma Collins treated her nephew to the ultimate day out on Monday to kick off his half-term week with a trip to the circus, afternoon tea and a sweet shop spree in London. The doting auntie was spotted collecting her brand new Land Rover Defender car from Essex alongside her brother's child, 13, after they enjoyed an exciting, yet no doubt expensive day out together.
CELEBRITIES
meaws.com

Gemma Collins gobsmacked by £1,450 bill at Salt Bae's restaurant

Get the latest entertainment news sent straight to your inbox with our weekly Showbiz newsletterGemma Collins was left in total shock after she was charged an extortionate amount of money for a steak at Salt Bae's new London restaurant. Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, recently opened the high-end restaurant...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towie#Tot
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The One Grocery Store Item Michael Strahan Can't Live Without

For many people, store-bought snacks are a guilty pleasure (both for your health and your wallet). For others, pre-made and pre-packaged snacks are a quick and easy solution for growling stomachs on busy days. Even though celebrities seem to have more of everything than the average individual, they still have...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
realtor.com

10 Shockers About Christina Haack’s New Fiance, Joshua Hall

The star of “Christina on the Coast” and co-star of “Flip or Flop” revealed this exciting news on Instagram while celebrating Hall’s birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico. The post shows the couple grinning from ear to ear as she casually displays a dazzling, giant diamond ring on her left hand. Because what goes better with a seaside ceviche birthday dinner than declaring a lifelong commitment to each other?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
WWD

A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend. On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony. The 25-year-old...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy