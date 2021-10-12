CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

FRESH TAKES w/ RUSSO & FELICE: Football season and Baseball playoffs in full swing (podcast)

 8 days ago

Join Paul Russo and Nick Felice for reaction to the past weekend in college and pro football including the huge Buffalo Bills win in Kansas City on Sunday night. Then, a look at the upcoming week #6 in the NFL, the current situation in Major League Baseball’s postseason and the upcoming NHL season openers.

