FRESH TAKES w/ RUSSO & FELICE: Football season and Baseball playoffs in full swing (podcast)

Join Paul Russo and Nick Felice for reaction to the past weekend in college and pro football including the huge Buffalo Bills win in Kansas City on Sunday night. Then, a look at the upcoming week #6 in the NFL, the current situation in Major League Baseball’s postseason and the upcoming NHL season openers.

New York State Police announce that the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have located the deceased body of Roy Vandemortel, 30, ...

The temporary restraining order that made religious exemptions allowable when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers has ... MORE

Winter is coming sooner than expected for the northeast. October has been spent with lots of sunshine and temperatures ‘above ...

The newly formed Cannabis Control Board is getting to work on the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. Focuses include redefining ... MORE