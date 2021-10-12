CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Poly Universities’ Rose Float Entry Will Go Over the Moon in 2022

By Morro Bay Life
Morro Bay Life News
Morro Bay Life News
 8 days ago
The Tournament of Roses® Parade returns New Year’s Day after COVID-related hiatus

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Hey, diddle, diddle, the Cal Poly universities’ 2022 Tournament of Roses® Parade float features a cat and a fiddle — but the cow jumping over the moon will be wearing a jet pack.

When the parade returns on New Year’s Day after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus, the only student-built parade float will once again roll down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard. Called Stargrazers, the float brings to life a scene from the classic Mother Goose nursery rhyme “Hey Diddle, Diddle,” except with an engineering twist that only two polytechnic schools with a seven-decade connection to the Rose Parade could create.

The float aims to exemplify the 2022 theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” The theme of the 133rd Rose Parade celebrates education’s ability to open doors, open minds, and change lives.

Stargrazers mixes the whimsy of the nursery rhyme with the hardworking atmosphere of a college campus. As the float travels the 5.5 mile-long parade route, the audience will see a cow jumping over a 15-foot moon, held aloft by a jet pack made of metal milk cans and other farm materials. In the Cal Poly take on the six-line rhyme, three cows, along with their colleagues — the cat, a little dog, the dish, and the spoon — are seen working to achieve the celebrated moo-n jump.

According to the teams of 20 students from each university, the cows also represent the float-building process. All year, while the bovine team has perfected its jet-pack technology, Cal Poly Rose Float students have been building the very frame to hoist the 600-pound cow into the air. The float also depicts numerous other stages of building: A brown cow tests one of the jet packs, while another wearing glasses and an apron is building a jet pack.

“Our team has been working on and refining this design for two years now, and I think all that hard work has really paid off,” said Regina Chapuis, president of the Cal Poly team in San Luis Obispo. “Much like how these cows are prototyping different jet packs for their big jump, we have been prototyping different iterations of this float before settling on this final design.”

Each year, the student float builders undergo a trial-and-error process to perfect the animation challenges, not unlike overcoming setbacks in the Learn by Doing education, the computer engineering senior added.

“Just like our cows building their jet packs, it will take building, making mistakes, un-building, and building again for us to make this float look how it looks on parade day,” said Avi McManus, vice president of the San Luis Obispo team.

The project is a labor of love, added Christopher Nares, president of the Cal Poly Pomona team.

“This float embodies our Rose Float family,” Nares said. “We work hard and may fall, but we always get back up and reach for the stars. The float-building process is filled with so many unexpected challenges that it gives college students like us opportunities to hone our problem-solving and leadership abilities far beyond what many classrooms offer.

“As college students, we are just taking our first steps in our various careers and industries. It is the power of education, the power to try and fail and then to try again, that will allow us to achieve whatever our personal ‘over the moon’ is.”

The building process itself exemplifies the 2022 parade theme. The students choose their concept in early spring, in this case, early spring of 2020. That was followed by working diagrams and plans, estimates and measurements. The ideas and imagery are refined, and then students discuss feet and inches, pounds of steel, and numbers of floral blooms.

The Stargrazers float will feature larger-than-life nursery rhyme characters, with lots of animations, and the entire float will be decked out “head to hoof” in natural material.

The decorations team has been brainstorming materials to use for the past two years. The design and construction teams worked hard to make sure that all the cows and their colleagues look lifelike and beautiful and are structurally sound.

“All three teams have been working together across two campuses to put everything into motion so that by the time the float goes down the parade route, the average viewer will have no idea it took hundreds of volunteer hours, tons of steel, and thousands and thousands of flowers,” McManus said.

2022 will be Cal Poly universities’ 73rd entry to the Pasadena classic, held annually on New Year’s Day. The 2020 parade was seen by 700,000 people in person and more than 70 million worldwide on television. The 2021 parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A symbol of the partnership between the two campuses is the float’s chassis, whose front and back halves are joined mid-October each year in Pomona to officially unite both the float and the teams. The Cal Poly team in San Luis Obispo works on the rear chassis, while the Pomona team prepares the front chassis.

For more on the Cal Poly Rose Float, visit facebook.com/rosefloat.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade themed “The Melody of Life,” on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit tournamentofroses.com.

mustangnews.net

Cal Poly plans to switch to semesters

Cal Poly is set to be the final California State University campus to switch to semesters, despite years of pushback from the campus community. Calling it an “eventual transition,” University Spokesperson Cynthia Lambert said Cal Poly is still finalizing plans with the CSU and has yet to make an official announcement.
COLLEGES
mustangnews.net

A look at Cal Poly’s Campus Comeback

Cal Poly’s award-winning orientation, or the Week of Welcome (WOW), introduces first-year students to campus through a week full of in-person activities and events. For incoming students last year, WOW was unable to take place in person, leaving many students without that same orientation experience. This year, Cal Poly introduced...
COLLEGES
mustangnews.net

Cal Poly hosts first in-person career fair since Fall 2019

The Fall Career Fair is back in-person today with 120 companies featured until Friday, Oct. 8 in the Multi-Activity Center. The Career Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and interviews by invitation will be held after each session from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
COLLEGES
mustangnews.net

Cal Poly students win award at NASA’s Ice and Prospecting Challenge

A group of Cal Poly mechanical engineering students and alumni took home the “Most Accurate Digital Core” award from NASA’s Moon to Mars Ice and Prospecting Challenge. The team of eight competed Sept. 23-25 and won the award from NASA thanks to their robot prototype “STYX and STONES.”. The competition...
COLLEGES
CBS LA

Popular Cal Poly Pumpkin Fest Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

POMONA (CBSLA) – After being canceled last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Cal Poly Pumpkin Festival has returned to Pomona for its 28th year. Oct. 6, 2021. (CBSLA) The festival is back at with plenty of pumpkins and new attractions. It will feature two corn mazes, a hay wagon, and a petting farm. There is a Moo Moo Cow Train and children’s garden activities featuring “Creepy Bugs and Squirmy Snakes.” There is also a new marketplace with food and drink vendors and live country and bluegrass music. “We’re so excited to be back open,” said Craig Walters with Cal Poly. “We have a field behind me full of about 25,000 pumpkins that we grow here at Cal Poly. And we’re looking forward to an entire month with lots of people, lots of fun, lots of pumpkins.” The festival is open Wednesday through Sunday and tickets must be purchased in advance. Hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Entry on Wednesdays and Thursdays is free. Friday through Sunday, tickets range in price from $4 to $22. The festival is held at the Cal Poly Pomona AGRIscapes Outreach Center, located at 4102 S. University Dr.
POMONA, CA
mustangnews.net

San Luis Obispo transit driver shortage affects Cal Poly students and the greater community

San Luis Obispo Transit’s shortage of bus drivers and temporary technical issues are halting routes, which is straining services for local and campus residents. SLO Transit announced Oct. 4 that routes 3B, 4A and 4B will be temporarily suspended due to technical matters. This doubles down on SLO Transit’s already modified bus schedule for Cal Poly’s academic year, which was invoked on Sept. 20 due to a driver shortage that follows national labor shortage trends.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CALPOLY

Cal Poly’s ‘Bandfest Returns!’ In-Person Concert Set for Oct. 30

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Nearly 300 Cal Poly students will perform in person at the university’s “Bandfest Returns!” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center. The show will feature Cal Poly’s Wind Ensemble, Mustang Marching Band and Wind Orchestra....
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calbears.com

Bears Head to West Coast Collegiate 7s at Cal Poly

BERKELEY – California rugby opens its fall 7s schedule this weekend as the Bears head down to Cal Poly for the annual West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament. "It will be good for the team to compete," Head Coach Jack Clark said. "We are at the stage in our trainings where some competition lessons will help our development."
BERKELEY, CA
kcbx.org

Cal Poly student launches 'Harvestly' to deliver local produce, goods to people's doorstep

A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student has turned an idea into reality, launching his own company that makes it easier for people to support and buy from local businesses. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Walter Lafky used to sell tomatoes from his family farm when he was a kid. At 14 years old, he was pretty successful at it — but he ran into challenges getting his produce into people’s hands.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

CSU says it won’t invest in fossil fuels. What about Cal Poly?

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo plans to continue its investment in fossil fuels, even after the California State University chancellor announced the CSU system would divest. The CSU’s announcement came Oct. 6 from Chancellor Joseph Castro. “Consistent with our values, it is an appropriate time to start to transition...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
staradvertiser.com

Rainbow Wahine start fast and sweep Cal Poly in volleyball

Robyn Ah Mow called it a “slow” week in practice for Hawaii leading into Friday’s Big West volleyball showdown with Cal Poly. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber...
HONOLULU, HI
mustangnews.net

Cal Poly rises in the ranks of Forbes’ 2021 “America’s Top Colleges”

Forbes 2021 edition of “America’s top Colleges” awarded Cal Poly as the best public, master’s-level university in California. Among the various recognitions Cal Poly received in this edition, the university was notably awarded No. 7 in California, No. 17 in the west, No. 20 of all public universities in the nation and No. 58 of all universities nationwide.
COLLEGES
