Wolcott teen arrested after trying to flee Deputy in Town of Junius

A teenager was arrested after fleeing a police officer in the Town of Junius.

On Oct. 9 Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Eric Scott Weiler of Wolcott around 6:16 p.m.

Weiler was arrested and charged with two counts of speeding over 55 miles per hour, reckless driving, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in the third degree.

After a Deputy witnessed Weiler speeding, they attempted to pull him over but he tried to flee the Deputy.

He was taken into custody shortly after and given an appearance ticket for a later date.

