Will You Watch ‘NCIS’ Without Mark Harmon? (POLL)

By Meredith Jacobs TV Insider
 8 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 “Great Wide Open.”]. NCIS just did something that many probably thought wouldn’t happen until its final episode: Say goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Yes, Harmon exited the CBS procedural in the October 11 episode, “Great Wide...

myfoxzone.com

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Mark Harmon Leaves NCIS. But How Did Gibbs Say Goodbye?

A legendary run has come to an end. On Monday night, following 18-plus seasons as the lead of television's most-watched drama, Mark Harmon said goodbye. This sentence feels almost incomprehensible to write, yet it's true:. Leroy Jethro Gibbs has left NCIS. We were told way back in April that the...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Mark Harmon exits 'NCIS' after 18 years on the show, will remain a producer

Mark Harmon officially ended his run as a series regular on CBS’ long-running procedural drama "NCIS" Monday. The latest episode acted as a goodbye for Harmon’s character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who has been with the series for the past 18 years after first being introduced on the show "JAG" in 2003.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How ‘NCIS’ Fans Are Feeling About Gary Cole’s Alden Park

Season 19 of NCIS has officially emerged. And with a new season, comes new surprises. Some good, some bad, and mystification in between. Gary Cole has recently joined the cast alongside renowned Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, and more. The show began in 2003 and has had a number of twists and turns along the way.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

How Mark Harmon Will Still Be a Part of 'NCIS' After His Exit (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon's time on NCIS may have come to an end (for now), but the longtime star and producer still has plans to remain in its orbit. On Monday's episode of CBS' long-running procedural, Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, chose not to take back his badge when the opportunity presented itself. Instead, he decided to stay at the lake and fish, at peace with where he's come following a grueling and intense 18-season ride.
TV & VIDEOS
abc17news.com

Mark Harmon makes quiet exit as ‘NCIS’ regular on CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Considering he’s starred for more than 18 seasons on television’s most popular drama, Mark Harmon made a quiet exit from “NCIS” on Monday night. His character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, said he was retiring to Alaska. At Harmon’s request, CBS didn’t promote the special episode, so it came as a surprise to fans. The 7.37 million viewers it received Monday will likely increase substantially when streaming and delayed viewing is figured in. “NCIS” has been on the air since 2003, and has been television’s most popular drama in 11 of the past 12 television seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

'NCIS' exit: Mark Harmon leaves hit series after 18 seasons

Monday night’s episode of “NCIS” marks the end of veteran star Mark Harmon’s 18-season run on the series that started off back in 2003. The episode, titled “Great Wide Open,” followed Harmon’s character, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on a criminal case in Alaska, and when the case ended, so did Gibbs’ tenure with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS': Mark Harmon's Gibbs Is Gone, and Fans Are Inconsolable

NCIS fans are reeling following the massive cast shakeup that took place during Monday night's new episode. During the episode, titled "Great Wide Open," series star after Mark Harmon ended his 18-season run as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, resulting in plenty of tears from viewers. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 4, "Great Wide Open."
TV SERIES
Variety

Mark Harmon Steps Away From ‘NCIS’ Role After 18 Years

After 18 years of leading “NCIS,” Mark Harmon has stepped away from his high-profile camera role on the popular CBS criminal drama. Monday’s episode of “NCIS,” the fourth episode of Season 19, concluded with his character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, who was nearly killed in a boat explosion in the Season 18 finale, deciding not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” said Gibbs to Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray). Gibbs instead chose to remain in Alaska, where he and McGee tracked down a hitman hired by a local company. Executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder...
TV SERIES
Newsday

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS,' but producer says never count Gibbs out

Mark Harmon has quietly exited his founding role on the long-running military-police procedural "NCIS." On Monday's episode of the CBS series, Harmon's NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs headed to Alaska with fellow agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) on a murder case, and afterward said he has found peace there and planned to stay. Shortly afterward, Steven D. Binder, the showrunner and an executive producer of the series, now in its 19th season, posted on the show's social media, "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."
TV SERIES
dailynewsen.com

Mark Harmon leaves the Navy Research Series (NCIS) after 18 years on screen

A few years ago, the character of Leroy Jethro Gibbs who gives Life Mark Harmon was officially born in the Navy Series Criminal Research (NCIS). Since then the CBS chain has opted by the American actor over 418 episodes, but everything has its end. This week the North American station confirmed the exit of it from television production.
TV & VIDEOS
