Spencer To Lead All Operations as Fast-Growing Digital Marketing Agency Continues Expansion. SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — announced that it has promoted Jen Spencer to its newly created role of president. Spencer will report to the CEO and oversee all operations, executing on SmartBug’s growth and market expansion strategy, which is focused on delivering superior, cutting-edge service to the company’s customers and partners while continuing to invest in the people and culture that make SmartBug® a great place for employees to work and develop their careers.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO