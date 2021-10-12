CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scream 5 trailer, release date, cast and more

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready to Scream. The first trailer for Scream 5 is here and it is terrifying. The revival of the slasher franchise brings back original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox to help a new group of teens stalked by a new Ghostface killer. Scream 5 will be...

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
David Arquette
Variety

‘To All the Boys’ to Get TV Spinoff Starring Anna Cathcart

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies. Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.” Per the logline, Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. The pilot was co-written by Jenny...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘I Give It 6 Months’ Comedy From Jordan Young & Party Over Here In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and I Think You Should Leave for Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#The Weinstein Company#Spyglass Media Group
Variety

Hulu Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson in ‘The Great’ (TV News Roundup)

Hulu released a first look at Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother Joanna in Season 2 of “The Great,” which premieres Nov. 19. The comedy-drama, billed as “anti-historical,” satirizes the story of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine in the series, which charts Catherine’s rise to power as well as her marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star. Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 2 will see Catherine coup Peter and take the throne for herself, after which she...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Continental’: Colin Woodell To Headline Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series As Young Winston Scott

Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped as the lead in The Continental, Starz’s TV series prequel to the Keanu Reeves film franchise John Wick. Woodell, who will play Winston Scott, the younger version of Ian McShane’s character from the John Wick films, joins Mel Gibson in the three-night special-event TV series, produced by Lionsgate Television. The Continental explores the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell) who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sing 2’ to World Premiere at AFI Fest

Illumination’s “Sing 2,” the animated film written and directed by Garth Jennings, will world premiere at AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The movie, a sequel to 2016’s “Sing,” follows a koala named Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he and his cast of performing animals prepare for their biggest concert yet in Redshore City, and must convince a reclusive rockstar (Bono) to join them. The film will feature more than 40 covers of classic and contemporary hit songs. Returning stars, along with McConaughey, include Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Jennings. They are...
MOVIES
Variety

‘LA Law’ Sequel Series ABC Pilot Adds Original Series Star Corbin Bernsen

The “LA Law” sequel series pilot at ABC has cast Corbin Bernsen to reprise his role from the original series. Bernsen joins previously announced returning cast member Blair Underwood. The updated logline for the project describes it as a re-envisioning of the original featuring familiar characters working alongside new ones on the most hot button issues of the day. Bernsen returns in the role of Arnold Becker. A former lothario, Becker hasn’t changed since the 1980s but the world has. Now in his 60s, he struggles with a rapidly shifting sexual and political landscape. “I’ve often thought about revisiting ‘LA Law’ and Arnie...
TV SERIES
Variety

Would Kristen Stewart Play the Joker in a Batman Film?

Will we see Kristen Stewart as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman? Probably not. “Let’s do something new,” Stewart says. Following a social media campaign to cast the “Spencer” star as the Clown Prince of Crime alongside her “Twilight” co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson in an upcoming film from “The Batman” universe, Variety asked Stewart if she would ever consider playing the famous villain. “I love the energy behind that,” Stewart tells Variety, on her way to an Academy event to promote her work as Princess Diana in Neon’s “Spencer,” from director Pablo Larraín. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
450K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy