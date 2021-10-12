Armenian Civilian Murdered in Front of Peacekeepers

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday demanded that the United Nations should send a peacekeeping force to stop the "genocide of Hindus by Jihadists in Bangladesh."In a press release, VHP's Central Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain said that the atrocities are being committed by the radical Islamic Jihadists and fundamentalists on Hindus which can be compared with the brutality of the Nazis. "There is no sign of a stop to the sequence of brutal atrocities against Hindus. Now the United Nations should take the initiative in this matter and send its Peace Keeping Force to Bangladesh without any delay for the protection of the minority native Hindus in the country," he said.

