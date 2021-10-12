CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armenian Civilian Murdered in Front of Peacekeepers

persecution.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtsakh Citizen Killed by Azeri Sniper Fire While Gardening. 10/12/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on October 9, Azeri snipers killed a 55-year-old Artsakh civilian while he was accompanied by Russian peacekeepers in the city of Martakert. According to reports, the civilian was reluctantly working in a pomegranate garden, but was afraid because of previous Azeri sniper fire which targeted him. His return to work was encouraged and he was accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. However, the sniper resumed his activities, fatally striking the civilian in the chest.

