TeamViewer Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Enterprise Augmented Reality Solutions on Google Glass

Cover picture for the articleTeamViewer and Google Cloud partner to modernize retail and e-commerce processes through improved in-store order picking. TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to bring its augmented reality (AR) solutions to Google Cloud. Through this partnership, TeamViewer and Google Cloud are co-developing and co-marketing enterprise AR solutions built on Google Cloud to better serve customer needs. The first jointly developed solution ‘Assisted Order Picking’ is a hands-free order picking application that leverages Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses equipped with TeamViewer’s vision picking software from its Frontline suite, focusing on improving omnichannel fulfillment for grocery stores and retailers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Analytics#Smart Glasses#Teamviewer Partners#Ar#Vp Retail Consumer
