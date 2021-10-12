'Rafael Nadal has missed many Grand Slam tournaments with...', says top coach

Novak Djokovic's 2021 was almost perfect. The world number one won the first 3 Grand Slam titles of the year and saw the only two major setbacks at the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open. If in Japan it was the German Alexander Zverev who extinguished the hopes of a gold medal in the semifinals, at Flushing Meadows Nole was really one step away from the Calendar Grand Slam (a feat that never succeeded in the Open Era) and in New York he surrendered alone in the final defeated by Russian Daniil Medvedev.