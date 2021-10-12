CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Serbia's leader defends right to buy weapons where he wants

theintelligencer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia will continue arming itself with Russian, Chinese and other weapons, its president said Tuesday, despite fears in the region and the West that the Balkan country's recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in part of Europe which is still reeling from wars fought in the 1990s.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
theintelligencer.com

Russia ups defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's defense chief on Wednesday voiced concern about a buildup of NATO forces near the country's borders, and called for stronger defense ties with neighboring Belarus. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted recent efforts to boost military cooperation between the two allies, including modernization of military infrastructure for...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Ap#Russian#Chinese#Serbian#Eu#The European Union#Slavic#Balkan#Nato
Reuters

Russia defends China's right to test hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a reported hypersonic weapon test by China breached none of Beijing's international obligations, posed no threat to Russia and followed similar moves by the United States. "...China is developing its arms systems within the framework of its international obligations,"...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Reuters

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Unionforeign ministersdebated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants and send them across the border. The sanctions proposal, first voiced by Latvia on Monday...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Hungary’s opposition parties unite to challenge far-right leader Orban

BERLIN — Hungary's opposition parties on Sunday banded around a single candidate to try to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the populist leader accused of chipping away at the country's democracy during more than a decade in power, in next year's election. Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative small-town mayor who was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Austin met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and paid a visit to Romania's...
WORLD
The Independent

Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call

The United Arab Emirates’ crown prince received a rare telephone call from Syrian President Bashar Assad in which they discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Syria’s state media reported Wednesday. The call between Assad and UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed came as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria, a decade after the country’s civil war began. Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Assad’s strong allies Russia and Iran, who helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The conflict killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of Syria’s population,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Germany s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.___Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy