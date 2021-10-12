CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

I quit! Americans left their jobs at a record pace in August

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

