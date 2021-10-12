CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant", the NBA franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Irving, who refused to reveal his vaccination status, was forced to sit out the Nets' first pre-season home game last week against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was listed as "ineligible" by the team.

A New York City mandate requires proof of at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter large indoor spaces such as gyms.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets' general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect his individual right to choose.

"Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

The Nets begin their regular season on the road with games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers before their first home game at the Barclays Center against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 24.

thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith Argue On Air Over Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

Jay Williams has come to the defense of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Unfortunately for Williams, Steph A. Smith wasn’t having it. During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith was critical of Irving for leaving the Brooklyn Nets hanging by choosing not to get vaccinated. Williams, who said he is pro-vaccine, defended Irving’s right to make a personal decision and do what he feels is right for him and his family. This lead to Smith and Williams going at each other on air.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

