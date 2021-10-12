CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's treats educators to breakfast this week

By Submitted by McDonald's
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
McDonald’s restaurant chain is making mornings a little brighter for educators across the country with a free breakfast “Thank You Meal” through Friday. Local McDonald’s restaurants will be offering area educators a Happy Meal box filled with a breakfast sandwich (choice of Egg McMuffin, bacon egg and cheese biscuit or sausage biscuit), hash browns and a medium premium roast coffee.

