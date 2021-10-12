Avature Launches Full Range of Integrated WeChat Recruitment Marketing Capabilities to Transform How Organizations Connect with Professionals in China
Avature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, announces the launch of a full suite of recruitment marketing capabilities for WeChat. The new offering gives Avature customers access to features aimed at boosting their social reach to the 1.2 billion active monthly users of the leading social messaging app, improving candidate engagement in increasingly competitive employment markets throughout Asia.martechseries.com
