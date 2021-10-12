CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Avature Launches Full Range of Integrated WeChat Recruitment Marketing Capabilities to Transform How Organizations Connect with Professionals in China

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, announces the launch of a full suite of recruitment marketing capabilities for WeChat. The new offering gives Avature customers access to features aimed at boosting their social reach to the 1.2 billion active monthly users of the leading social messaging app, improving candidate engagement in increasingly competitive employment markets throughout Asia.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Ribbon’s Professional Services Capabilities Enable Service Providers to Quickly Offer Microsoft Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

World-class Professional Services complement Ribbon’s Direct Routing certified SBCs to allow service providers to rapidly expand and accelerate their Teams offerings. Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that it is extending its support for Microsoft’s recently introduced Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service. Ribbon is adding Professional Services capabilities including Operator Connect API integration, configuration, provisioning, and automation support to complement its market-leading portfolio of Direct Routing certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs).
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
Rebel Yell

Professional Employment Organization (PEO) Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario forecast to 2027

The global Professional Employment Organization (PEO) Market research report acknowledges about the market developments, technological advancements, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends that are going to support the growth of the global Professional Employment Organization (PEO) market. The report has added the forecasts, investigation, and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates, and profiles of the leading industry players. It further provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Professional Employment Organization (PEO) market.
MARKETS
vmware.com

VMware Marketplace launches third-party commerce capability

VMware users can now purchase third-party partner solutions from the VMware Marketplace and deploy these solutions directly to VMware endpoints. Plus, we are delighted to announce a host of upcoming VMware Marketplace portfolio capabilities and services that will accelerate our customers’ cloud adoption journeys and our partners’ go-to-market strategies with VMware.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruitment Marketing#Wechat#Recruiting#Saas#Nft#Chinese#Martech#Asian#Marketing Technology News
Neowin

TriggerMesh launches Integration Platform for Kubernetes

TriggerMesh has launched its Integration Platform as an open-source project that is available under the Apache Software License 2.0. The free project enables DevOps practitioners and cloud operators to deploy integrations as code. This, as compared to archetypal integration platforms-as-a-service (IPAAS) solutions, increases time to value and enhances flexibility. TriggerMesh's...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Cumberland Connect Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud Integration With Mailchimp To Execute Seamless Omnichannel Marketing While Doubling Take Rates for New EDGE Suite Offerings

Calix, today announced that Cumberland Connect has more than doubled adoption of new revenue-generating services with EDGE Suites in just four months. In addition, Cumberland Connect is achieving email campaign open rates of up to 70 percent by implementing the integrated Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud) and Mailchimp solution. These open rates are 250 percent higher than the telecommunications industry average of 20 percent—and represent a dramatic increase over their previous rates. Cumberland Connect is now seamlessly sharing audience segments, augmented with behavioral data, from Marketing Cloud directly with Mailchimp in just a few clicks. Campaign results are in turn shared back into Marketing Cloud. This enables Cumberland Connect to seamlessly manage contact lists, create targeted messaging, and run email campaigns for premium managed Wi-Fi services delivered via the Revenue EDGE to its more than 10,000 members. As a result, Cumberland Connect can generate incredibly effective end-to-end email marketing campaigns that excite members with new services, engage with existing subscribers, and increase average revenue per user (ARPU) to yield impressive returns on its marketing investments.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

BOX Announces New Capabilities, Integrations at BoxWorks 2021

Box BOX is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its portfolio of solutions on the back of new integrations and advanced capabilities. This is evident from the fact that the company recently announced new capabilities like all-new Box Notes, a new Box Mobile app, and deeper integrations with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite namely Microsoft 365, salesforce.com’s CRM subsidiary Slack and Zoom through BoxWorks 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Rebel Yell

New Product Launches To Put The Organic Fertilizer Market In A Good Stead

Persistence Market Research delivers significant insights on the global organic fertilizer market, which includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019-2029. The demand for organic fertilizers across the globe is expected to remain steady, with a volume CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2029. Among sources, the animal-based segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Among applications, the cereals and crops segment is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
thecustomer.net

Future-Proofing Your Marketing Capability

Although the marketing theory remains the same, the tools look vastly different. By 2024, the population of digital natives will exceed those who have had to learn throughout their life which means technology and digital will no longer be simply a component of society but part of its fabric. by...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Bidsopt Launches Connected TV Capabilities to Its DSP Platform

Bidsopt, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has added Connected TV (CTV) functionality to its DSP. Bidsopt will be able to cater to a wider range of audiences as a result of this. Bidsopt, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has added Connected TV (CTV) functionality to its DSP. Bidsopt will be...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

GoDaddy launches eBay integration for microbusinesses

In a bid to help microbusinesses grow their online presence, domain registrar and web hosting giant GoDaddy has teamed up with eBay to help SMBs find new customers. The new partnership will mean that UK entrepreneurs and microbusiness owners using GoDaddy can now sell their products on eBay through a single dashboard.
BUSINESS
Mashed

What Wendy's New Google Cloud Partnership Means For Your Order

Fast food is about to get even faster at Wendy's! The hamburger juggernaut just announced a deal with Google Cloud that will allow the chain to better cull through customer data for a more pleasing drive-through experience. According to The Wall Street Journal, the partnership will also help the brand develop artificial intelligence tools that'll make things easier for customers and employees alike.
BUSINESS
Forbes

How AI Is Transforming The Future Of Digital Marketing

When people think about artificial intelligence (AI) today, they might think of computers that can speak to us like Alexa or Siri, or grand projects like self-driving cars. These are very exciting and attention-grabbing, but the reality of AI is actually thousands of tools and apps running quietly behind the scenes, making our lives more straightforward by automating simple tasks or making predictions.
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

RingCentral To Launch New APIs, Integrations

Unified communication and collaboration software provider RingCentral has announced new features designed to help organizations combine their preferred apps and services with a cloud-based communications platform, including new APIs, integrations and new software vendor partnerships. In a market heavily dominated by a few major players like Zoom and Microsoft Teams,...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

SentiLink Launches A New Kind Of KYC Product

Dramatically lower the cost of compliance and improve the digital account experience with SentiLink’s KYC Insights Solution. SentiLink, the leader in identity verification technology, announced it is expanding its services to include a Know Your Customer (KYC) product as a complement to its Synthetic Fraud and ID Theft Scores which are already used by most top U.S. financial institutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Asana Enterprise Work Graph: Helping the World’s Largest Organizations Achieve Clarity in Unclear Times

Delivering a suite of capabilities to align global enterprise teams and streamline cross-functional work from anywhere. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for teams, announced the Enterprise Work Graph, a suite of new features giving even the most complex enterprises the clarity, flexibility and confidence needed to adapt to any business challenge. Combining the power of Asana’s proprietary Work Graph data model and new enterprise-grade security and controls, Asana aligns teams around goals; coordinates workflows across teams and timezones; and gives visibility into where work stands in real-time.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

H1 2021 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: 45% of all open programmatic CTV ads are delivered on Roku devices; 86% of US households now reachable

Report reveals a 50% year-over-year increase in open programmatic CTV ad spend and a 71% increase in the number of CTV apps that support open programmatic advertising. Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, released the H1 2021 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through H1 2021.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

CPaaS Solutions from IntelePeer to Improve Operations and Customer Experience for Life Storage Inc.

Atmosphere SIP for Trunking and Atmosphere Voice Services for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) provides functionality for nationwide self-storage company. IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, today announced that its flexible and scalable Atmosphere SIP for trunking and Atmosphere Voice Services for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is providing functionality to improve operations and customer experience—24/7/365— for Life Storage Inc., a nationwide self-storage company.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Calix Launches Broadband Marketing Academy, Designed Exclusively To Upskill Broadband Marketing Teams So They Can Go To Market Faster and Beat the Consumer Giants

Available to Calix Marketing Cloud customers and delivered by the Calix Success Services team, Broadband Marketing Academy gives service providers the virtual training, education, and best practices they need to simplify marketing processes, automate marketing workflows, excite subscribers, and quickly see bigger return on marketing investments. Building on a decade...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy