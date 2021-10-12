Orion school nurse organizing Christmas for Kids

View more in
Orion, IL
CBS News
FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters
The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
Brian Laundrie search: FBI confirms unidentified human remains, fugitive's backpack and notebook found
NORTH PORT, Fla. – The FBI confirmed to reporters in Florida Wednesday that investigators found what appear to be human remains, "along with personal items, such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie," just hours after Laundrie's parents searched the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. "These items were found...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings. Relatives of the victims who sat in...
Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang
Survivors of a previous kidnapping by Haitian gang 400 Mazowo shared their stories with ABC News.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,″ and disappointed that she...
New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"
New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NBC News
White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
Jan. 6 committee recommends holding Bannon in contempt
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot recommends holding Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate.
GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry charged with lying to FBI about campaign contributions
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., was charged on Tuesday with lying to the FBI about contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign funneled to him from a Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire. A federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted Fortenberry, 60, on one count of "scheming to falsify and conceal material facts" and two...
