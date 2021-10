Though the fifth “Scream” may not be anyone’s favorite scary movie, it’s shaping up to one of the iconic franchise’s best contenders. Deliberately not titled “Scream 5,” though that is technically what it is, the upcoming slasher flick is the first new installment since 2011’s “Scream 4,” and the first since the 2015 passing of franchise creator and horror aficionado Wes Craven. Of course, it wouldn’t be a reboot of the classic without the original trio: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all returning to the movie that started it all.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO