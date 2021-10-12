CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

This Enormous, Deadly Bird Might Have Been Domesticated Before the Chicken

By Dan Nosowitz
modernfarmer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cassowary, one of several species of gigantic, flightless bird, is best known today for a reputation as perhaps the deadliest bird on the planet, thanks to its proven ability to harm or kill from powerful kicks with its razor-sharp claws. The cassowary, though, is a much more fascinating animal than as merely a threat to humans. A new study from researchers at Penn State University suggests that it may have been the earliest known bird to be domesticated, thousands of years before the chicken.

modernfarmer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
ANIMALS
earth.com

The origin of horse domestication has finally been revealed

There has been much debate and hypothesizing about the origins of domestication in horses (Equus caballus). Where were they first domesticated, and by whom? How did they spread around the globe and what were their ancestors like? Many previous studies have attempted to answer these questions but no final resolution has been forthcoming, and the early domestication of the horse has remained exceedingly difficult to trace in the archeological record.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domesticated Animals#Birds#Domestication#Bird Species#Penn State University#Cassowaries
Daily Mail

Young couple turns over $26 MILLION after selling a 'genius' baby product that solves a 'disgusting' issue - and it's now on shelves at Woolworths

When high school sweethearts Angela and Elijah Kim launched Bubzi Co in 2016 they had their 'genius' idea would turn over $26 million in just five years. The Sydney couple, both 36, were inspired to start the business venture after noticing many new millennial parents around the world were turning to Amazon to purchase nursery products of 'low quality'.
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Five critically endangered monkeys shot dead in Vietnam

Poachers in Vietnam have shot dead five critically endangered langurs, a type of monkey killed for bushmeat and traditional medicine, state media said Tuesday. Rangers and police found the dead grey-shanked douc langurs during a regular patrol of forests in Quang Ngai province. Restricted to the forests of central Vietnam, the known global population of this type of langur is less than 1,000, according to conservation group Fauna and Flora International (FFI). Other conservation groups estimate their number may be higher as some habitat areas have not yet been surveyed.
ANIMALS
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Sharks and rays are in free fall: More than one-third are threatened with extinction from overfishing

Sharks, rays and chimeras are now the second-most threatened vertebrate group, after amphibians. In a recent study, we found that over one-third of sharks and rays are threatened with extinction. Our findings are a wake-up call. When the International Union for the Conservation of Nature released its updated Red List of Endangered Species in September, it included our latest assessments of the status of sharks and rays. These species are more at risk of extinction than previously thought. As lead assessors of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group, we reassessed the extinction risk of all species of sharks and rays. This eight-year project...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Pets
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Our enormous fish catches have skewed ocean chemistry

Industrial fishing might have disrupted some of the chemical flows in the ocean as much as human-induced climate change has1. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-02801-2.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Microplastics in The Wind May Already Have a Minor Impact on Earth's Climate Itself

Microplastics are turning up everywhere. We've found them in rivers, lakes, and oceans; in soil, snow and ice; in fish, whales, and us. In recent years, we've even started to measure these tiny particles in the very air we breathe. We still don't know what, if anything, that's doing to human health, but researchers in New Zealand suspect this pollution could have a real impact on our planet's climate if it grows bad enough. "We studied how microplastic fragments and fibers – two types of microplastics commonly found in the atmosphere – interact with light, and used this information in a global climate...
SCIENCE
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy