This Enormous, Deadly Bird Might Have Been Domesticated Before the Chicken
The cassowary, one of several species of gigantic, flightless bird, is best known today for a reputation as perhaps the deadliest bird on the planet, thanks to its proven ability to harm or kill from powerful kicks with its razor-sharp claws. The cassowary, though, is a much more fascinating animal than as merely a threat to humans. A new study from researchers at Penn State University suggests that it may have been the earliest known bird to be domesticated, thousands of years before the chicken.modernfarmer.com
