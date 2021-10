The new limited Hulu series takes us back to 1986, when Oxycontin is a new drug and it’s believed to be a miracle drug that transforms lives by providing revolutionary pain relief. At least that’s the way Big Pharma packaged and advertised the medication to local physicians. Dopesick has many moving parts so if you don’t watch closely you’ll end up missing some important parts. But what really draws us in this series is that the show takes place in a small Appalachian town, where most of the residents are laborious workers or coal miners which is the perfect place to experiment with a drug like Oxycontin. Finnix is a trusted physician in the small town that’s overwhelmed with the myriad of local miners that need him to treat their severe injuries and pain issues. Finnix is a caring doctor that’s totally invested in his patients emotional and physical well-being. Perhaps that’s why he gets wrapped in the lies of a Purdue Pharma rep who convinces him to treat his patients with Oxycontin. The rep promises him that this drug is significantly more effective than morphine or traditional opioid options while having a 1% addiction rate. However, before Dr.Finnix started prescribing Oxy to his patients he used it to treat his wife’s pain while she was in the final stages of cancer and it provided her much comfort during the last days of her. After seeing how effective Oxycontin has been at managing his patients pain, Dr.Finnix becomes comfortable with prescribing to several of his patients including minors.

