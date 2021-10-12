CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. raises estimates for corn, soybean production

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn production will be bigger than previously expected, the government said on Tuesday.

The U.S. corn harvest was seen at 15.019 billion bushels and the soybean harvest was seen at 4.448 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. USDA forecast corn yields of 176.5 bushels per acre and soybean yields of 51.5 bushels per acre.

Analysts had been expecting the report to show a corn crop of 14.973 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 176.0 bushels per acre. The average estimate for soybean harvest was 4.415 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.1 bushels per acre. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

To reduce costs of beef, US ranchers build own meat plants

Nebraska rancher Rusty Kemp has complained for years about the low prices paid for his cattle, even as the cost of beef at groceries continued to rise. This issue has been blamed on the consolidation of the beef industry, which started in the 1970s, which resulted in four companies, Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing, accounting for over 80 percent of U.S. beef processing.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
modernfarmer.com

Organic Soybean Prices Spike Despite Huge US Soybean Production

Organic soybeans are a crucial crop for the production of organic soy products, such as soy milk and tofu. In the US, organic soybeans are also a major component of feed for organic-certified livestock. As Reuters reports, the prices of organic soybeans have soared higher than they’ve been in seven years, and now American companies are struggling to find enough. Yet the US also produces around 30 percent of the entire world’s soybeans. What’s going on?
AGRICULTURE
kciiradio.com

Iowa Corn, Soybean Harvest Week Ahead of Average

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig comments on this week’s Crop Progress and Condition report that warmer than average conditions continued last week, while portions of northern Iowa experienced the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service states that despite measurable precipitation across the state...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean#U S Agriculture
cbslocal.com

Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected

Much of the growing season was so dry it was being compared to the drought of 1988, a bad year for farmers in the Midwest. But as August turned into September, things took a turn for the better.
AGRICULTURE
purdue.edu

Improving soybeans reduces the cost to farmers and the environment

Instead of relying solely on nitrogen in the soil, soybeans and many other legumes can pull nitrogen from the air for their growth – a natural process that is environmentally friendly and also increases soil nitrogen levels for the next crop in rotation. Plant science research at Purdue University has...
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Buying bacon or ham? Pork prices rising as labor shortage continues

(WGHP) — Pork prices have risen as the US pork processing industry continues to face labor shortage problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Processing plants have to put in more labor to produce deboned pork products than bone-in pork products, which means the prices for deboned are […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Farmers need more space for crops to meet mounting demand - AgResource

GENEVA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Farmers need more space to grow crops to meet mounting demand for food and renewable fuel at a time of slowing growth in yields, consultancy AgResource said on Tuesday. A renewable fuel push under U.S. President Joe Biden's climate agenda is set to trigger a...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

U.S. Soybean Stocks-to-Use

Released on Sept. 30, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Quarterly Grain Stocks Report showed that as of Sept. 1 old-crop corn- and soybean-inventory levels had decreased, compelling the USDA to update supply and demand expectations in the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released Oct. 12. Much greater-than-expected soybean stocks and the subsequent adjustments made for old- and new-crop supply and demand sharply decreased soybean prices for the 2020-2021 marketing-year average and the 2021-2022 marketing year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans fall on ample global supplies, corn and wheat up

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday following strong rises last week, as forecasts of large global supplies outweighed recent strong U.S. export sales. Corn and wheat rose as export prospects for U.S. supplies brightened. Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Move Higher; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 2 cents higher at midsession; soybean futures are 2 to 4 cents higher; wheat futures are mixed. Corn futures are 2 cents higher at midday with a mixed 7-cent range overnight up to midday. There has been light follow-through buying after the nice turnaround on Thursday and Friday last week following the negative monthly WASDE numbers that came out last Tuesday which gave us pressure into Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybean harvests pass halfway points, USDA reports

On Monday, the USDA released its weekly Crop Progress Report. U.S. corn, soybean harvests pass halfway point. The corn crop’s progress remained the same as a week ago, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of Sunday, the USDA pegged 97% of the crop as mature vs. a...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Mitigate this season’s most challenging corn and soybean diseases

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Late-season disease management is crucial to protecting corn and soybean yield potential come harvest. Although Corn Belt farmers already facing top 2021 yield robbers are past the prevention stage, the Golden Harvest agronomy team reminds them that it’s not too late to mitigate the diseases’ impact — not only for this season, but for the next, as well.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
High Plains Journal

Corn, soybean crops in northern Plains show moxie

Corn and soybean growers in the northern Plains have experienced atypical conditions but despite those challenges yields have been holding up, according to Nebraska DEKALB Asgrow Technical Agronomist Josh Erwin. Corn growers who were able to get their crop planted in mid to late April developed good stands before a...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 24.8 cents per pound for the week ending October 9, up 0.4 cent from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending October 9 totaled 153 million pounds, up 24.1 million pounds from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
radiokmzn.com

SOYBEAN HARVEST PAST 50%, CORN NEARS 30%

The weather has favored farmers and they’ve been able to bring in a lot of corn and beans. The U.S.D.A. says close to 30% of the corn harvest is now complete statewide — that is eight days ahead of normal. That compares to the 19% of the corn that was harvest level the previous week. More than half of the soybean crop has been harvested at 56 percent. That is 16 percent more soybeans harvested compared to last week.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy