Europe

Stop the poison, UK’s Frost tells EU over post-Brexit deal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for “significant change” to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying only that could draw the poison from their relations. A day before the EU is expected to present...

AFP

Poland rule-of-law row to dominate EU summit

An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc's laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting Thursday, officials said. The issue will eclipse the original theme for the Brussels gathering: examining how Europe can cope with the global energy crunch while sticking by ambitious green policies it will brandish at the COP26 climate summit in two weeks' time. EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the rule-of-law issue is so "fundamental" that battle lines being drawn around it have the potential to split the 27-nation bloc. The high stakes involved were on display earlier this week when EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki duelled fiercely at a podium in the European Parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM vows freedom will triumph over MP's killing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday vowed that democracy would conquer "acts of evil", as emotional MPs lauded their colleague David Amess after he was stabbed to death while meeting constituents. Police are investigating whether a suspect arrested at the scene of Friday's attack in a church hall was motivated by Islamist extremism, stoking fears for the safety of elected representatives. Members of the House of Commons, most dressed in black, observed a minute's silence at the start of a special debate. Many then called for an end to the bitterly divisive rhetoric that has swelled since Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum. They recalled the Conservative Amess' bipartisan cooperation, his ebullient sense of humour, and his deep Catholic faith: one remembered him inadvertently getting a packet of cough sweets blessed by the pope on a visit to the Vatican.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK to ease rules for EU lorry drivers to tackle post-Brexit supply crisis

EU lorry drivers on British roads will be allowed to make unlimited pick-ups and drop-offs as rules are temporarily relaxed by ministers in a bid to ease the supply crisis.Transport secretary Grant Shapps has altered limits on trading rights in order to allow more deliveries, saying he hopes the waiver will help ease fuel and food shortages.A consultation is being launched on “cabotage” rights which govern the transport of goods between countries, as currently hauliers from the EU can only make up to two trips between two places in the UK within one week.The changes would allow foreign operators to...
ECONOMY
Democrat-Herald

Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

“Get Brexit done” was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s slogan when he ran for election two years ago. And yet the quarrels go on. The current conflict centers on Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU member — Ireland. While Britain...
EUROPE
newsitem.com

Divorced UK and EU head for new Brexit fight over N Ireland

BRUSSELS (AP) — It was late last Christmas Eve when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters.
SOCIETY
FXStreet.com

UK's Frost: It takes two to fix EU relationship

David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, said on Tuesday that "it takes two" to fix the UK's relationship with the EU, as reported by Reuters. "Despite the Indo-Pacific tilt, hard business of European defence remains vital," Frost added and noted that they will always look...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

UK’s Dowden: Reports on steps offered by the EU regarding Brexit are welcome

The UK Conservative Party Co-Chairman Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday, the “reports on steps offered by the European Union (EU) regarding Brexit are welcome.”. “We will engage with them,” he added. This comes as the EU prepares to outline new proposals later on Wednesday for the part of the Brexit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ten EU countries join France in condemning UK post-Brexit fishing regime

Ten European countries have joined France in condemning Britain's approach to post-Brexit fishing access.In a joint statement the 11 states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, called on the UK to abide by the terms of the Brexit agreement.The countries are angry that the UK has set high barriers for fishermen to get licences, which they say goes beyond the deal struck between the two countries.While boats that have historically fished in an area should retain access under the Brexit deal, authorities in Jersey are requiring onerous geolocation data records to prove this.As a result many French fishermen are effectively...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

France and ten other EU nations call for a common front against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences after Macron called for help in piling pressure on the UK

France and ten other EU members have called for a common front against Britain over its handling of a row with Paris over post-Brexit fishing licences in its waters. Countries including Germany, Spain and Italy joined France in condemning the British response to fishing license applications as 'incomplete and inappropriate'.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says the EU 'doesn't always look like it wants the UK to succeed' and warns it will 'take two' to fix the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship as he calls for compromise over Northern Ireland border rules

Lord Frost today claimed it 'doesn't always look like' the EU wants the UK to succeed as he warned it will 'take two' to repair the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship between Britain and Brussels. The Government's Brexit chief said 'we didn't want it to be like this' and 'if there is...
POLITICS

