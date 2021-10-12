CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House approves debt ceiling extension through early December

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1sNo_0cOtINjD00

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives approved on Tuesday a short-term deal lifting the nation’s debt limit, allowing the U.S. government to pay its debts through early December.

Update 7:35 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: The House approved the extension of the nation’s debt limit through early December at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, following a stopgap measure adopted by the Senate last week to avert default.

The party line vote was 219-206, CNN reported.

The measure will be sent to President Biden for his signature.

The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling avoids an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy, The Associated Press reported.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that steps to avert default on the country’s debts would be exhausted by Monday, and from that point, the department would soon be unable to fully meet the government’s financial obligations, as well as threatening the availability of routine government payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and active-duty military personnel would also be called into question. the AP reported.

Original report: The Senate passed the proposed $480 billion increase to the debt ceiling last week. The House is expected to quickly follow suit so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week, according to The Associated Press.

“We must lift the debt ceiling and hope that we can have a unanimous Democratic vote and perhaps a bipartisan vote to do so,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote in a letter sent Monday to colleagues.

The House approval is expected less than a week before the government was expected to run out of money to pay for its debts. In a letter sent last month to Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that after Oct. 18, it was “uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation’s (financial) commitments,” raising the possibility that the U.S. could default on its loans for the first time ever.

Republicans had fought bipartisan efforts to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, trying to force Democrats to pass the increase using a tool called budget reconciliation, The Wall Street Journal reported. The process allows the Senate to pass laws which change spending or taxes with a simple majority. However, the process is lengthy and would have used up time Democrats wanted to spend on passing Biden’s climate and social-welfare agenda, according to the Journal.

>> Related: What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Republicans have aimed to link Biden’s $3.5 trillion federal government spending plan with the country’s rising debt, the AP reported, though the two issues are separate. Even if Congress declines to pass the spending proposal, the debt ceiling will need to be raised to allow the government to meet its existing legal obligations, such as paying Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries and more.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed to a short-term deal to raise the debt ceiling last week amid speculation that Democrats could try to end the filibuster in order to pass the extension.

In a letter sent Friday to President Joe Biden, McConnell vowed not to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling again at the end of the short-term extension in December.

“Your lieutenants on Capitol Hill now have the time they claimed they lacked to address the debt ceiling through standalone reconciliation, and all the tools to do it,” he wrote. “They cannot invent another crisis and ask for my help.”

Since 2002, Congress has modified the debt limit 18 times, most recently raising it to $28.4 trillion at the beginning of August.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US voting rights push sunk by Republicans

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. It was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. The curbs have alarmed civil rights activists and prompted President Joe Biden to issue an 11th-hour plea Wednesday for the soul of the nation -- just as senators were voting against debating the issue. "United States Senate needs to act to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote which is under unrelenting assault by proponents of the Big Lie and Republican governors, secretaries of state, attorneys-general, and state legislatures across the nation," he said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Some big names easily cleared a Senate panel for ambassador nominations. They include Never-Trump Republicans Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain.

How Senate Republicans handle the picks on the floor is still unclear. The news: Partisan tensions might be higher than ever in the Senate, but that didn’t stop Senate Foreign Relations Committee members from unanimously advancing several State Department nominations to the Senate floor — including lots of familiar names and former colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
floridianpress.com

House Passes Short-Term Debt Limit Extension, Punts Crisis Into December

The House on Tuesday passed the short-term fix to extend the debt ceiling through early December by $480 billion, averting a catastrophic economic disaster, but briefly punts the issue temporarily as it sets up another Congress showdown in just eight short weeks. The measure in the House was adopted through...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
dailynewsen.com

The Senate approves suspending the debt ceiling until December and avoids the 'Default'

The United States Senate approved this Thursday to suspend the indebted roof until December to avoid incuring a suspension of payments from its national debt as of October 18. The Democrats approved only with their votes the suspension of the debt ceiling after the Republican opposition refused to collaborate with the executive of Joe Biden, thus putting the US solvency and the stability of financial markets at risk.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austin American-Statesman

Senate passes deal to raise debt ceiling into December, sending measure to House

WASHINGTON – The Senate Thursday night ended a partisan stalemate over the nation’s debt ceiling that had threatened to roil global financial markets, agreeing to a temporary extension that portends another showdown in early December. By a 50-48 vote, the Democratic-led Senate approved the two-month extension. Some Senate Republicans joined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Senate Democrats#Debts#House#Cnn#The Associated Press#Treasury#Social Security#Ap#Democratic
POLITICO

Joe Biden sat down with Democrats for his most detailed briefing yet on his social spending plan. One lawmaker called it a "moment of clarity."

The president told lawmakers he wants a two-part deal before he departs for Europe on Oct. 30. Biden their time: In a pair of meetings Tuesday afternoon, Biden spent roughly two hours each with both progressive and moderate Democrats to brief them on key facets of a social spending package he's currently pegging at $2 trillion. He told both groups he wants to reach an agreement on the social spending plan and pass his separate — but politically linked — infrastructure bill before Oct. 30.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy