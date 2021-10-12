CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars rumors: How the Obi-Wan Kenobi series fight with Vader may go down

Cover picture for the articleJust last year, it was teased that we would get the “rematch of the century” in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Vader vs. Obi-Wan. Padawan against master. And while the two go toe-to-toe in Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, it doesn’t hurt to see just one more fight between these two epic Jedi. And so, the latest Star Wars rumors about the series offers just a peek at one of the major plot points in the series and gives some details on how the fight will go down.

Theme Park Insider

How a Darth Vader Meet and Greet Led to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

October 7, 2021, 6:08 PM · Disney's initial plans for its Star Wars land included a meet and greet with Darth Vader inside a prison cell, from which guests would be rescued by Princess Leia. That was one of the many nuggets shared this morning during the final episode of the Themed Entertainment Association's Thea Award Digital Case Studies.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Kumail Nanjiani On Being 'Intimidated' By Ewan McGregor In Star Wars Mode

Over the many years of doing this job, I have been lucky enough to interview several celebrities I’ve grown to admire. And there are times when you are speaking with an actor who you may have watched all your life -- possibly even speaking to them about a legendary role they once occupied -- and you realize in the moment, “Wait, I’m talking to THE REAL person! This is really that actor!” Sitting across from Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Harrison Ford, Angelina Jolie or countless others catches you off guard… and it seems I’m not alone. Kumail Nanjiani is famous, and he too gets tripped up when appearing opposite celebrated co-stars in popular roles.
MOVIES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts To Star Wars The Prequel Trilogy | Lightsaber Fight Scenes

We got Matt Easton, a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria, to react to the prequel Star Wars Trilogy. Telling us his sword-fighting expert opinion on just how realistic Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Episode II - Attack of the Clones, and Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is when it comes to lightsaber (or sword) combat From, once again, talking about Obi-Wan Kenobi's obsession with twirls and flips, to Count Dooku's curved lightsaber and of course, the high ground, Matt breaks down these iconic Star Wars battles! Want to watch more of Matt's own videos? Make sure to check out his Scholagladiatoria YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt14YOvYhd5FCGCwcjhrOdA.
VIDEO GAMES
Parade

He Always Has the High Ground! Everything to Know About Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+ follows the beloved Jedi in the time between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The show follows in the footsteps of the streaming platform’s instantly iconic live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and its first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives Dec. 29.
TV SERIES
Hayden Christensen
FanSided

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date rumor hints at spring 2022 premiere

Without a doubt, 2022 is going to be a big year for Star Wars live-action television. The year will include the continuation of The Book of Boba Fett. Later, Andor will premiere on Disney+ as well. Then we’ve got The Mandalorian season 3. And, of course, there will be the return of the king in the Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

New 2022 Star Wars Books Announced featuring Obi-Wan, Lando, Luke, and Anakin

StarWars.com announced a new round of titles this morning, all slated to release next year. These books will span the eras of prequels to the more unexplored territory between Return of the Jedi and the sequel trilogy. It marks the return of some classic characters and likely ties to the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Though cover art is still forthcoming, there is plenty to get excited about from the synopses and title reveals!
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi SPOILER Details On Vader Vs Kenobi Round 2 | Barside Buzz

Today we are sharing rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi SPOILER details from MSW. The outlet reported details of Vader vs Kenobi round 2. It also goes without saying, that if this pans out, it could be considered spoilers depending on your own definition. Therefore, be warned before reading further. We cannot tell you how accurate these descriptions are, so we may have to wait and see? MSW had a great record during the sequel trilogy, but have had less reports in this Disney+ era recently.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series: Moses Ingram's Mystery Character Reportedly Revealed

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're months away from 2022 and if you've been following Lucasfilm's release slate for next year, you're very much aware that Ewan McGregor's standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series is scheduled to hit Disney+ in a yet-to-be-determined month. The series recently wrapped up filming and unsurprisingly, we're getting ourselves new information about the project which will also mark the grand Star Wars return of Hayden Christensen aka Anakin Skywalker.
MOVIES
Taylor Daily Press

Mark Hamill confirms ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens a rumor’

For a long time we heard a rumor that the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens It will open with a shot of Luke Skywalker’s severed hand floating in space. Now it turns out that this was not a rumor, but simply the truth. actor Mark Hamill He confirms that...
MOVIES
FanSided

Does Obi-Wan Kenobi have a girlfriend in Star Wars?

The Jedi of the prequel era were not technically forbidden to love. But attachments of any kind — especially romantic ones — were highly frowned upon. For a long time, Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala were seemingly the only ones to break the rules. The Clone Wars series, however, revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi could have gone down a similar path before he and Anakin first met.
MOVIES
Badger Herald

Star Wars breaks ground with its series ‘Star Wars: Visions’

Sept. 22 marked a fresh chapter in the Star Wars universe. With the release of its new series, “Star Wars: Visions,” the Disney-controlled cinematic giant has now ventured into the world of anime. Announced on Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020 — along with other new shows such as “Obi-Wan...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Teases New Details About Mystery Obi-Wan Kenobi Character

We will be seeing Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in Eternals this November but that's not the only major role for the Silicon Valley star in the future. After all, he has been cast in a mysterious role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. But who is Nanjiani playing the Star Wars show and will it be an important role? The Stuber actor has just shared some interesting new details about his character in the new Disney+ series.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘It’s F–kin’ Obi-Wan!’: Kumail Nanjiani Previews Disney+’s ‘Kenobi’

The newly muscled-up Kumail Nanjiani plays Marvel’s immortal superhero Kingo in November 5th’s Eternals — but that’s just the beginning of the former Silicon Valley star’s radical career makeover. In our recent interview with Nanjiani (coming soon online and in the new issue of Rolling Stone), he also discusses his role in 2022’s Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which Ewan McGregor reprises the title role for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Here’s what Nanjiani had to say about that top-secret show, which is set between Episode III and IV in the...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

How Star Wars: The Clone Wars Introduced a New Sound for the Saga

Few scores in Hollywood history are as iconic as the ones composed by the legendary John Williams for the Star Wars saga. In fact, Williams’ compositions are as fundamental to the galaxy far, far away as George Lucas’ imagination and the writing of Joseph Campbell. Without his music, Star Wars would have never been a hit back in 1977.
MOVIES
