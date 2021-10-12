Star Wars rumors: How the Obi-Wan Kenobi series fight with Vader may go down

Over the many years of doing this job, I have been lucky enough to interview several celebrities I’ve grown to admire. And there are times when you are speaking with an actor who you may have watched all your life -- possibly even speaking to them about a legendary role they once occupied -- and you realize in the moment, “Wait, I’m talking to THE REAL person! This is really that actor!” Sitting across from Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Harrison Ford, Angelina Jolie or countless others catches you off guard… and it seems I’m not alone. Kumail Nanjiani is famous, and he too gets tripped up when appearing opposite celebrated co-stars in popular roles.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO