Palmer Man Cited in Palo Alto County Accident

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Ruthven, which involved a man from Palmer. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and West Street in Ruthven. Deputies say 38-year-old Joshua Peters of Palmer was driving a 2004 GMC pickup westbound and was attempting to make a U-turn in the highway. Authorities say 81-year-old Ronald Hanson of Ayrshire was driving a 2006 Pontiac also westbound, when the two collided.