CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

First martian samples are packed up, Perseverance initiates remarkable sample return mission

By NASA, Bryan Hughes
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YhOV_0cOtIC1E00

NASA, along with the European Space Agency, is developing a campaign to return the Martian samples to Earth.

(NASA) – On Sept. 1, NASA’s Perseverance rover unfurled its arm, placed a drill bit at the Martian surface, and drilled about 2 inches, or 6 centimeters, down to extract a rock core. The rover later sealed the rock core in its tube. This historic event marked the first time a spacecraft packed up a rock sample from another planet that could be returned to Earth by future spacecraft.

Mars Sample Return is a multi-mission campaign designed to retrieve the cores Perseverance will collect over the next several years. Currently in the concept design and technology development phase, the campaign is one of the most ambitious endeavors in spaceflight history, involving multiple spacecraft, multiple launches, and dozens of government agencies.

“Returning a sample from Mars has been a priority for the planetary science community since the 1980s, and the potential opportunity to finally realize this goal has unleashed a torrent of creativity,” said Michael Meyer , lead scientist for NASA’s Mars Exploration Program based at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4kIu_0cOtIC1E00
The first cored sample of Mars rock is visible (at center) inside a titanium sample collection tube in this image from the Sampling and Caching System Camera (known as CacheCam) of NASA’s Perseverance rover. The image was taken on Sept. 6, 2021, (the 194th sol, or Martian day, of the mission), prior to the system attaching and sealing a metal cap onto the tube. The image was taken so the cored-rock sample would be in focus. The dark ring surrounding the sample is a portion of the sample tube’s inner wall. The bright, gold-colored ring surrounding the tube and sample is the “bearing race,” an asymmetrical flange that assists in shearing off a sample once the coring drill has bored into a rock. The outermost, mottled-brown disc in this image is a portion of the sample-handling arm inside the rover’s adaptive caching assembly. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech More information here

The benefit of analyzing samples back on Earth — rather than assigning the task to a rover on the Martian surface — is that scientists can use many kinds of cutting-edge lab technologies that are too big and too complex to send to Mars. And they can do analyses much faster in the lab while providing far more information on whether life ever existed on Mars.

“I have dreamed of having Mars samples to analyze since I was a graduate student,” said Meenakshi Wadhwa , principal scientist for the Mars Sample Return program, which is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “The collection of these well-documented samples will eventually allow us to analyze them in the best laboratories here on Earth once they are returned.”

Mars Sample Return would involve several firsts aimed at settling an open question: Has life taken root anywhere in the solar system besides Earth?  “I’ve been working my whole career for the opportunity to answer this question,” said Daniel Glavin , an astrobiologist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Glavin is helping design systems to protect the Martian samples from contamination throughout their journey from Mars to Earth.

Collecting samples from Mars and bringing them back to Earth will be a historic undertaking that started with the launch of NASA’s Perseverance rover on July 30, 2020. Perseverance collected its first rock core samples in September 2021. The rover will leave them on Mars for a future mission to retrieve and return to Earth. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are solidifying concepts for this proposed Mars Sample Return campaign. The current concept includes a lander, a fetch rover, an ascent vehicle to launch the sample container to Martian orbit, and a retrieval spacecraft with a payload for capturing and containing the samples and then sending them back to Earth to land in an unpopulated area. Credits: Animation credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech, ESA, NASA/GSFC and NASA/GRC. Technical assistance: James Tralie, NASA Goddard. Music credit: Axel Coon and Ralf Goebel of Universal Production Music. Download full animation here

Being developed in collaboration with ESA (the European Space Agency), Mars Sample Return would require autonomously launching a rocket full of precious extraterrestrial cargo from the surface of Mars. Engineers would need to ensure that the rocket’s trajectory aligns with that of a spacecraft orbiting Mars so the sample capsule could be transferred to the orbiter. The orbiter would then return the sample capsule to Earth where scientists would be waiting to safely contain it prior to transport to a secure biohazard facility, one that is under development now.

Before bringing Martian samples to Earth, scientists and engineers must overcome several challenges. Here’s a look at one:

Protecting Earth from Mars

Keeping samples chemically pristine for rigorous study on Earth while subjecting their storage container to extreme sterilization measures to ensure nothing hazardous is delivered to Earth is a task that makes Mars Sample Return truly unprecedented.

Billions of years ago the Red Planet may have had a cozy environment for life that thrives in warm and wet conditions. However, it’s highly unlikely that NASA will bring back samples with living Martian organisms, based on decades of data from orbiters, landers, and rovers at Mars. Instead, scientists are hoping to find fossilized organic matter or other signs of ancient microbial life.

Despite the low risk of bringing anything alive to Earth, an abundance of caution is driving NASA to take significant measures to ensure the Martian samples remain securely sealed throughout their journey. After collecting rock cores throughout Jezero Crater and placing them inside tubes made mostly of titanium, one of the world’s strongest metals, Perseverance tightly seals the tubes to prevent the inadvertent release of even the smallest particle. The tubes are then stored in the rover’s belly until NASA decides on the time and place to drop them on the Martian surface.

A sample return campaign would include an ESA sample fetch rover that would launch from Earth later this decade to pick up these samples collected by Perseverance. Engineers at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, are designing the wheels for the fetch rover. The rover would transfer samples to a lander, being developed at JPL. A robotic arm on the lander would pack the samples into the tip of a rocket that is being designed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The rocket would deliver the sample capsule to Martian orbit, where an ESA orbiter would be waiting to receive it. Inside the orbiter, the capsule would be prepared for delivery to Earth by a payload being developed by a team led by NASA Goddard. This preparation would include sealing the sample capsule inside a clean container to trap any Martian material inside, sterilizing the seal, and using a robotic arm being developed at Goddard to place the sealed container into an Earth-entry capsule before the return trip to Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cggBa_0cOtIC1E00
This illustration shows a concept for a set of future robots working together to ferry back samples collected on the surface of Mars by NASA’s Perseverance rover. Credits: NASA/ESA/JPL-Caltech More information here

One of the primary tasks for NASA engineers is figuring out how to seal and sterilize the sample container without obliterating important chemical signatures in the rock cores inside. Among the techniques the team is currently testing is brazing, which involves melting a metal alloy into a liquid that essentially glues metal together. Brazing can seal the sample container at a temperature high enough to sterilize any dust that might remain in the seam.

“Among our biggest technical challenges right now is that inches away from metal that’s melting at about 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (or 538 degrees Celsius) we have to keep these extraordinary Mars samples below the hottest temperature they might have experienced on Mars, which is about 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius),” said Brendan Feehan, the Goddard systems engineer for the system that will capture, contain, and deliver the samples to Earth aboard ESA’s orbiter. “Initial results from the testing of our brazing solution have affirmed that we’re on the right path.”

Careful design by Feehan and his colleagues would allow heat to be applied only to where it is needed for brazing, limiting heat flow to the samples. Additionally, engineers could insulate the samples in a material that will absorb the heat and then release it very slowly, or they could install conductors that direct the heat away from the samples.

Whatever technique the team develops will be critical not only for the Martian samples, Glavin said, but for future sample-return missions to Europa or Enceladus, “where we could collect and return fresh ocean plume samples that could contain living extraterrestrial organisms. So we need to figure this out.”

NASA’s rigorous efforts to eliminate risk of harmful contamination of Earth date to the international Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which calls on nations to prevent contaminating celestial bodies with organisms from Earth, and to prevent contamination of Earth through returned samples. To safely return a Martian sample to Earth, NASA is partnering not only with ESA, but also with at least 19 U.S. government departments and agencies , including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Audacy

LISTEN: NASA releases audio recorded on Mars

After years of exploring the dusty Red Planet, NASA has widely disseminated photos and video footage capturing Mars’ desert-like terrain. Now, to go with the visuals, we can listen to what the planet sounds like as well. NASA’s latest mission on Mars with the Perseverance rover has recorded nearly five...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
ScienceAlert

Two Planets Smashed Together So Hard One of Them Lost Its Atmosphere

The formation of a planetary system is a somewhat messy affair. After a star has finished forming, the swirling, roiling disk of material left over from the process starts to clump together, forming the seeds of planets. The complex gravitational environment is not a kind one, however, and these bodies jostle and collide as they continue to grow and migrate within their systems. Now astronomers have found evidence of just such a collision in a young system, 95 light-years from Earth. According to their analysis, the unusual dust around the young, 23 million-year-old star HD 172555 is the result of a planetary...
ASTRONOMY
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

'Monster' in the Sky

NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Microplastics are in the air we breathe and in Earth’s atmosphere, and they affect the climate

Microplastics are found in the most remote places on land and in the ocean as well as in our food. Now several studies around the world have confirmed they are also present in the air we breathe. In our research, published today, we investigated for the first time how airborne microplastics behave in the atmosphere and whether they contribute to a warming or cooling of Earth’s climate system. Other types of airborne particles (aerosols) such as dust, sea spray and soot either scatter or absorb sunlight, and as a consequence they cool or warm the climate system. We found microplastics...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars Exploration Rover#Mars Exploration Program#Mars 2020#Martian#The European Space Agency#Nasa Headquarters#Cachecam
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOXBusiness

How NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gave America eyes above the atmosphere

For ages, scientists, astronomers and human lifeforms alike have all begged to ask the big question: Are we alone in the Universe?. But exploring outer space from the ground didn’t help with an answer until the construction of the Hubble Space Telescope took the quest above our atmosphere. Former Lockheed...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

The Earth Is Inside an Enormous Cosmic Tunnel, New Research Proposes

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In new research, scientists are proposing that Earth is situated within an enormous magnetized tunnel surrounding the entire solar system. As detailed in a new study accepted for publication at the Astrophysical Journal and uploaded to arXiv,...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Martian Noises: Perseverance Rover Recorded Sounds from Mars

The mission has recorded over five hours of Martian wind gusts, rover wheels crunching over gravel, and motors humming as the spacecraft swings its arm, according to two microphones aboard NASA's Perseverance rover. Thanks to these noises, scientists and engineers may now experience the Red Planet in new ways, and anybody can listen in.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Sheds Light on the Evolution of the Moon

Chinese scientists offer new insights into the thermal and chemical evolution of the Moon, with study from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar sample return mission. These samples of volcanic rock, which is a type of basalt, are the youngest lunar samples to be directly dated, at around 2 billion years old. Analysis of these basalts reveal how the composition and water content of the Moon changed over time, which may help us to understand the geological and geochemical evolution of the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

2K+
Followers
824
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy