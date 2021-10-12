CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sweden's Vattenfall to stop sending wind turbine blades to landfill

By Nora Buli
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDGRt_0cOtHeZf00

OSLO (Reuters) - Vattenfall aims to recycle all of its used wind turbine blades by 2030, the Swedish utility said on Tuesday, and will immediately stop disposing of them in landfill sites.

The decision applies to the wind farms that it owns and commits Vattenfall to re-use, recycle or recover 100% of decommissioned blades in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of the wind industry.

“The transition towards a circular economy is key in tackling climate challenges and achieving the company target of becoming net zero by 2040,” a spokesperson said.

Wind turbine blades are generally non-recyclable and end up in huge landfill sites that have started to draw the attention of environmentalists.

“It is no longer acceptable for composite waste from the wind industry to be placed in landfills, even though specific  country legislation allows for this,” Eva Philipp, head of Environment and Sustainability at Vattenfall’s wind unit, said in a statement to Reuters.

Vattenfall, which operates around 3.3 gigawatts of on- and offshore wind power capacity in Europe, is targeting a recycling rate of 50% of the wind turbine blade by 2025 , rising to 100% by 2030 - a big challenge, it said, as recycling solutions do not currently exist on a large scale.

Until the recycling industry has developed, Vattenfall will rely mostly on a “co-processing” method where the blades are shredded to create a material that can be used to produce cement, the spokesperson said.

The company will decommission its Irene Vorrink wind farm in the Netherlands next year, consisting of 28 turbines, or 84 blades, but few wind farms in its portfolio will follow until 2025.

“When we get closer to 2030 the amount will increase as well as the mass of material to be recycled since newer turbines are bigger and have longer blades,” it added.

Earlier this year, Denmark’s Orsted committed to re-use, recycle or recover all of its wind turbine blades upon decommissioning. Turbine-makers Siemens Gamesa and Vestas have also announced new recycling and production technologies to address waste management.

Comments / 0

Related
designboom.com

power your home with joe doucet's wind turbine wall

THE WIND TURBINE HALL IS A KINETIC WALL MADE UP OF AN ARRAY OF ROTARY BLADES THAT SPIN INDIVIDUALLY. as climate change continues to wreak havoc on the planet, people are seeking more efficient sources of renewable energy. while new technologies are developed each year to combat the issue, one ancient source of energy continues to surpass them all. that’s right, wind power continues to be one of the most cost-effective and efficient sources of sustainable energy available. however this simple technology hasn’t been embedded into homes in part, to its intrusive physicality.
INDUSTRY
Rapid City Journal

GANJE: Wind turbines and the pocketbook

When looking at a wind farm project a person living in the real world looks at two things:. 2. How will a project affect the world, that is, what are the ecological effects of a wind farm project? In this tour we will look at the first issue only. Neither issue however is paramount to the other.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

These bike shelters are made from wind turbines

Wind turbines have a service life of around 20 years. 85% of them can be recycled. But the plastic polymer blades pose a special challenge. 100% recyclable blades are just around the corner. In the meantime, people have come up with some innovative ways to reuse them. Like many good...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Farms#Oslo#Swedish#Orsted
The Independent

Big investment in green hydrogen production by Ineos

Chemical giant Ineos is to invest around £1.69 billion in green hydrogen production.The company said it will be Europe’s largest ever investment in electrolysis projects to make green hydrogen with the potential to “transform” zero carbon hydrogen production.The first plants will be built in Norway Germany and Belgium in the next 10 years with investment also planned in the UK and France Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world.“Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and Ineos’ announcement today shows...
ENVIRONMENT
windpowermonthly.com

Shanghai Electric unveils 11MW offshore wind turbine

Chinese turbine manufacturer Shanghai Electric has unveiled a new 11MW direct-drive offshore wind turbine. The manufacturer has the full intellectual property rights for its SEW 11.0-208 turbine, it stated. It has the rights to build European manufacturer Siemens Gamesa's 8MW offshore wind turbines through a licensing agreement. Shanghai Electric's SEW...
WORLD
windpowermonthly.com

Vestas targets fully recyclable wind turbine blades by 2030

Vestas aims to have fully recyclable wind turbine blades by 2030, having previously targeted 55% recyclability by the end of the decade. It believes there should not be a big difference as to whether this is first achieved for onshore or offshore blades due to the development of an epoxy resin – which will be key to making blades recyclable – through a research project being applicable to all turbines.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Netherlands
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm installs first turbine foundation

The first turbine jacket foundation has been installed at the 1.1 gigawatt Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project site offshore Scotland. The $4 billion Seagreen Offshore Wind Project, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, is Scotland's largest and the world's deepest, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. The jacket foundation installation marks the first-ever gigawatt-scale deployment of suction caisson technology to fix offshore wind turbine foundations to the seabed, according to the group.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Recyclable Wind Turbine Blade Promises to End Wind Power Waste

Siemens Gamesa, a leading wind turbine maker, has built what it claims to be the world’s first fully recyclable wind turbine blade, a major step toward reusing tens of thousands of blades. Wind turbines are approximately 85% recyclable, with blades and a few other elements making up for the remaining...
ENVIRONMENT
electrek.co

A Chinese company is building a colossal 16 MW offshore wind turbine

Zhongshan, China-headquartered MingYang Smart Energy is in the process of building the largest offshore wind turbine yet: the MySE 16.0-242 wind turbine. Once it launches, it will dwarf the 14-megawatt (MW) GE Haliade-X. Why do they keep getting bigger?. The MySE 16.0-242 is a 16-MW, 794-foot-tall (242-m) offshore wind turbine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Nuclear: Wylfa has 'better than reasonable chance' of new plant

There is a "better than reasonable chance" that Wylfa on Anglesey will get a new nuclear power plant, the Welsh Secretary has said. Simon Hart said it would be a "game-changer" for the north Wales economy, and if it came to fruition, the project would involve thousands of jobs. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Fact Check-Meme claiming that wind turbines are inefficient misquotes expert

A meme wrongly saying that wind turbines will never generate as much energy as was used to construct them misquotes a passage from an essay written by scientist David Hughes. The text on the meme reads: “A two-megawatt windmill is made up of 260 tons of steel that required 300 tons of iron ore and 170 tons of coking coal, all mined, transported and produced by hydrocarbons. A windmill could spin until it falls apart and never generate as much energy as was invested in building it. If you support “The Green New Deal”, you’re an idiot. Sorry, not sorry.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

The bigger picture: MingYang Smart Energy offshore wind turbine

A Chinese firm has revealed its design for the world’s largest offshore wind turbine. The MySE 16.0-242 by MingYang Smart Energy is a 16MW, 242m-tall turbine capable of powering 20,000 homes per unit (80GWh per year) over a 25-year life. Three propelling 118m blades will cover a 46,000m2 swept area. It will generate 45 per cent more energy than its predecessor, the MySE 11.0-203.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas City Star

Climb inside a wind turbine

Chance Jacobson, a wind technician for Enel Green Power, takes you to the top of a wind turbine at the Diamond Vista wind farm in Kansas. (April 13, 2021)
ECONOMY
windpowermonthly.com

GE Renewable Energy to supply 810MW of wind turbines in India

GE Renewable Energy has agreed to supply 810MW of its 2.7-132 turbines, to Indian power producer JSW Energy. They are destined for as-yet unspecified wind farms in Tamil Nadu. The 2.7-132 turbine was mostly designed at GE’s technology centre in Bangalore, Karnataka. GE will assemble the turbines at its site in Pune, Maharashtra. Its subsidiary, LM Wind Power, will provide blades from its factory in Halol, Gujarat.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy