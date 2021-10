ERIE (Erie News Now) – With this morning being cold, you might have heard something you haven’t heard kick on since last winter and that being your furnace. But according to the technicians over at Reeves Plumbing and Heating don’t let it be late winter until your furnace gets its first use of the season. For owner Rick Reeves, he says he hears the same story every year. Homeowners not checking in on the basics of the furnaces and calling them in a panic when the weather dips and they don’t hear the heat kick on.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO