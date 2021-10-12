CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

35 Captions For Your Squid Game Costume To Win Halloween On The ‘Gram

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Squid Game has really taken over since its premiere on Sept. 17, inspiring TikTok trends, group chat convos, and even last-minute Halloween costumes. With how popular Squid Game has become, you can expect to see many inspired looks like red jumpsuits and green tracksuits on Oct. 31. If you have a VIP or Front Man look in mind for yourself, you’ll need some captions for your Squid Game costume to make sure your selfies stand out on the ‘Gram,

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases official Squid Game merch – but you won't find a Halloween costume

Netflix has released official Squid Game merch – but those iconic green tracksuits aren't for sale, so you'll have to look elsewhere for that particular Halloween costume. Squid Game follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million). Those involved in the game wear green and white tracksuits with their individual numbers on them.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

60 Clever Captions To Use When Your Halloween Makeup Absolutely Slays

With Halloween creeping near, the one thing everyone's asking is, "What are you going to be this year?" There are so many good Halloween costume options, even just from the last twelve months alone. Have a yellow shirt and orange dress? Boom, you have a perfect Squid Game costume. Throw on a ‘60s shift dress, and suddenly you’re Beth Harmon. The outfit alone is enough for a perfect costume, but the one way to make a last-minute costume look planned out is by having some unique makeup to really transform yourself. When your face looks fierce, you'll want some clever captions for Halloween makeup when you post that selfie to the 'Gram.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

32 Fall Formal Captions That Are Just As ‘Gram-Worthy As Your Outfit

Fall is a pretty magical time of the year. It's when it begins to get cooler outside, the leaves change colors, and it's the start of a brand new school year. That means your school or your sorority's fall formal is coming up. Whether you're going with a date or with your No. 1 squad, you want your formal to be a night to remember. You'll have a stunning dress and fabulously glam hair, so don't forget to take all of the pictures you want. So, what fall sorority formal captions should you use for Instagram? Decisions, decisions.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Complex

How to Put Together a DIY ‘Squid Game’-Inspired Halloween Costume

Squid Game brought in a total of 111 million viewers to Netflix in less than a month, quickly becoming the streamer’s biggest show of all time. It comes as no surprise that soon after its September release, people started looking to the show and its characters for Halloween costume inspiration. So much so that Netflix partnered with retailers like Walmart to sell official Squid Game-inspired costumes. Halloween is quickly approaching and costumes are flying off the shelves, but there’s no need to panic. The characters in the Korean drama have such distinctive outfits and gear that recreating their looks on your own shouldn’t be difficult—and you need to shell out tons of cash for it either. One of the most popular looks people are going for is the green and white tracksuit that the Squid Game participants have to wear during the games. All you need is matching green sweatpants and top combo, a white T-Shirt, and a pair of white sneakers—white slip-on Vans if you want to be specific.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

13 Home Alone Instagram Caption Ideas For All You Filthy Animals

Once the weather starts getting chillier and the lattes start getting pumpkin spice-ier, it’s basically a requirement that you pop in all your favorite seasonal feel-good movies. And when it comes to holiday classics, absolutely nothing beats Home Alone. The 1990 family comedy is one of the most beloved holiday movies ever, thanks in large part to its highly quotable script. The lines are so iconic, in fact, that Home Alone quotes make for the perfect Instagram captions this time of year. After all, pretty much everyone has seen Home Alone and will get the references.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

7 Cute Halloween Nail Art Ideas That Are Spooky And Stylish

Spooky Season is officially upon us, and with autumnal weather in full effect, your color palettes are getting a little bit darker. As Halloween gets closer and closer, nail artists are leaving their summery lacquers behind in favor of frighteningly clever Halloween nail art designs. That looks like shimmering spider webs, bloody vampire manis, scary claws, and some horror movie designs you won’t believe someone could paint on a fingernail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

These Last-Minute Lesbian Couples Costumes Will Still Win Halloween

Relationships are all about balance: One person, for example, has to obsess over each and every Halloween plan and costume, while the other forgets about the holiday altogether until the last few days of October. But sometimes, by some fluke of nature, two people from the latter camp fall for each other. Suddenly, you’re days away from Oct. 31, everyone’s asking about your cute couples costume, and you have nothing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gram#Halloween Costumes#Squid Game#Tiktok
Elite Daily

5 Clown Makeup Ideas To Creep Everyone Out With This Halloween

Some people like to be cute on Halloween, and others like to be creepy. If you fall into the latter category, you’re probably already studying your clown Halloween makeup ideas. For decades, clowns have inspired the most terrifying thriller movies — Krampus, Saw, Poltergeist, and Terrifier are just a few movies featuring clowns that haunt my dreams — and even though clowns are typically a mainstay at children’s birthday parties, there’s no denying there’s something seriously off-putting about them. That makes a clown the perfect Halloween costume when you’re looking to get a few scares from your friends.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

10 Disney Halloween Mugs To Buy Last Minute For All Your Spooky Sips

The spookiest time of the year is upon us, and with the arrival of fall leaves and frights comes all the merch. If you’re a Disney fan, the merch possibilities are truly excellent this year, including the selection of spooky and not-so-spooky Disney 2021 Halloween mugs. While the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner, it’s not too late to get your hands on one of these boo-tiful ceramic mugs.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

40 IG Captions For Throwback Pics With Friends And Sharing #TBTs

Whenever you're scrolling through your camera roll, chances are you’ll always find pics you never got around posting on Instagram, no matter how adorable they turned out. They're from trips you and your besties took forever ago, and nights out in the city when you went to a bar and grabbed tacos afterwards. When you see them, you usually say, "Why didn't I post this then?"However, it’s never too late to tap "share," thanks to these Instagram captions for throwback pictures with friends.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Elite Daily

Bretman Rock's VMAs Look Is A Wild, Last-Minute Halloween Costume Idea

Bretman Rock not only stepped onto the 2021 VMAs red carpet looking fierce, but he also brought a meaningful element to his outfit that night. The dress he wore was a nod to the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who tragically died in a plane accident in 2001. Rock wore the same exact Roberto Cavalli dress the singer sported at the VMAs in 2000, which obvi had fans in their feels. And as the Halloween holiday approaches, it’s pretty simple to recreate the look for yourself at home — especially if you’re in need of a last-minute costume.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Disney's Winnie The Pooh 95th Anniversary Merch Is Un-Bear-Ably Cute

Your next theme park OOTD is all here. It’s been 95 years since A. A. Milne first introduced Winnie the Pooh to the world, and in honor of that major milestone, Disney is pulling out all the stops by offering delicious smackerals at parks around the world as well as Winnie the Pooh 95th anniversary merch.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

7 Last-Minute Baby Yoda Costumes That’ll Arrive In Time For Halloween

If you wanted to be the cutest creature in the universe this Halloween, you’ll have to go as Grogu, better known by practically everyone as baby Yoda. The tiny being from The Mandalorian stole hearts when the show first launched in 2019, and his popularity has only increased since then. So if you’re looking for a costume for this Oct. 31, you may want to break out the green paint. Once you’ve got that squared away, the only other thing you’ll need is your own Pedro Pascal to carry you around all night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

5 Witch Makeup Looks For Halloween That Are Too Ghoul

Some people, like me, identify as witches in everyday life (Alexa, play “I Put A Spell On You” by Nina Simone), but it’s fun to take on another witch persona every year when Halloween rolls around. The last day of October is the one day of the year you can actually don a black cape dress and pointy hat without getting so many stares. Dressing up as a witch on All Hallows’ Eve might seem overdone to some, but with these five different witch Halloween makeup ideas, you can put your own fresh and unique twist on a super classic costume.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

12 Kylie Jenner Halloween Costumes That Prove She's The Spooky Season Queen

‘Tis the season for ghosts, goblins, and slaytastic Halloween costumes. When All Hallows’ Eve rolls around, celebrities conjure up their best costume ideas and execute them to perfection. While most of us are DIY-ing our spooky ensembles, or picking up a pre-made costume from Party City, they’re shelling out the big bucks to have things custom-made for that extra “wow” factor. Of course, there are a few celebs who do it bigger and better than anyone else, and Kylie Jenner is known for bringing the heat.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

10 Hocus Pocus-Inspired Recipes on TikTok That’ll Put A Spell On Your Halloween Party

With witches, talking black cats, undead ex-boyfriends, and a black flame candle, there’s no denying Hocus Pocus is one of the best Halloween movies to watch during the spooky season. In fact, you may have watched it once or twice already with your ghoulfriends, but there’s always a chance to watch it once more before Oct. 31. While you’re getting cozy for a movie night at home, you can serve up some delicious on-theme snacks by getting inspiration from these Hocus Pocus-inspired recipes on TikTok.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

60 Disney Villain Quotes For All Your Perfectly Wretched Costume Captions

Disney costumes are always popular around Halloween. You’ve got your famous princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, and Ariel; your lovable sidekicks like Olaf, Chip, and Abu; as well as your Pixar favorites like Woody, Nemo, and the Incredibles. While there are so many options to choose from, there’s nothing like dressing up as a Disney villain on All Hallows’ Eve to get you into the spooky spirit. That’s why you should always have a selection of Disney villain quotes for captions that would pair perfectly with your Halloween costume on hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy