Wisconsin legislators participate in on-farm nutrient stewardship field day

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Tuesday, Oct. 12 is National Farmers Day and in Wisconsin there's no shortage of them. The Badger State boasts nearly 65,000 farms in all. But family-owned dairy farms have faced a tougher road than others. There used to be tens of thousands of them, but now there are fewer than 7,000 left, with hundreds closing last year alone. However, one family farm has been able to keep their family blood running the farm for many generations.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO