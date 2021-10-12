CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin legislators participate in on-farm nutrient stewardship field day

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS, Wis. – Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.

