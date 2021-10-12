CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: Don’t overlook need for flu shots

By News Team
 8 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Following an unusually quiet 2020-21 flu season, a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) official says the need for flu shots remains important to help protect Wyoming residents from influenza as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“As the next flu season begins, we know flu shots remain the first and most important step in influenza protection,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “Flu vaccines are safe and reduce illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Everyone six months of age and older should receive a flu shot.”

The department has started to receive sporadic reports of flu from across Wyoming in recent weeks.

“Reported flu activity was unusually low over the past flu season. Looking back, it appears the precautions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 also likely reduced the impact of influenza significantly,” Harrist said. “People were not traveling as much, they weren’t socializing as frequently, they were often wearing masks and they were taking extra care with measures such as hand washing and cleaning. As we begin a new flu season, we expect influenza will circulate while COVID-19 remains a threat. Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to put a strain on our healthcare system. While we are unable to predict how much flu we’ll see in Wyoming this season, we are concerned about the combined impact of both influenza and COVID-19 on our hospitals and on our state’s residents.”

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms, which come on suddenly, include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness and muscle or body aches.

Although most healthy people recover from the flu, they can spread the virus to those who are at high risk for serious complications.

“Both flu and COVID-19 can result in serious illness and that’s one reason testing is helpful. Testing can help guide treatment and care,” she said. Many testing options, including tests run through the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, can detect influenza or COVID-19 from the same sample.

Harrist said it is considered safe for people who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, including recently authorized booster doses, to receive them at the same time they receive a flu shot.

Flu vaccines are especially important for those vulnerable populations such as young children; pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease; and people 65 years and older. Healthcare workers and people who may live with, care for, or are in contact with high risk individuals or infants six months of age and under, should also get the flu vaccine.

Harrist said it takes about two weeks after receiving the vaccine for it to offer protection.

“The best strategy is to get your flu shot before people around you are ill,” she said.

Influenza vaccines are available in many locations, including local public health nursing offices, workplaces, doctors’ offices, pharmacies and retail stores and are covered by most insurance plans. In addition, Wyoming’s public vaccine programs, which are available at participating providers, help protect some adults and children from vaccine-preventable diseases, such as influenza, at little to no cost for eligible patients.

sfbayca.com

Health officials urge flu shots to avoid ‘devastating’ season

State public health officials urged residents this week to get a flu vaccine, especially if they are part of a high-risk group such as those age 65 and older. Flu season typically lasts from October to May and begins to accelerate in November and December, according to the California Department of Public Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southernminn.com

Don't skip your flu shot this year

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and on the verge of another flu season, it's more important than ever to be vaccinated for influenza as soon as possible. Flu season in North America typically occurs between October and May. It's possible that the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu may spread in our community at the same time during flu season. If this happens, people could become ill with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu can reduce their spread.
HEALTH
Buffalo News

The Editorial Board: Don't forget a flu shot in a year when the need is higher

For all the talk – and the urgency – of ensuring that Western New Yorkers are immunized against the deadly threat of Covid-19, it’s easy to overlook the need for residents here also to protect themselves against the plain, old flu. Although it’s not nearly as dangerous as Covid-19, it can still put people in the hospital and some unfortunate share will die.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
