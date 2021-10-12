CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett on the diversified portfolio of life

By Aman Kidwai
Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Thasunda Brown Duckett took over as CEO of TIAA in May, making her one of two Black women leading Fortune 500 companies, a fact that is not lost on her. “I know that we...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

In-person conferences are back…finally!

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Have you attended your first in-person conference since the onset of the pandemic? I did last week. It was my first time around so many prominent professionals in more than 18 months.
ECONOMY
Brandon Wang

An Introduction to the Three Fund Portfolio

Money is confusing. When I was just a kid, money was something that I needed so I could buy candy or a pack of Pokémon trading cards. Now, I work for a salary so that I can continue to keep a roof over my head and feed myself. Money, which started as such a simple and innocent concept, quickly transformed into a much more convoluted and complicated of a problem.
mediavillage.com

Actions for Diversifying Corporate Boardrooms (VIDEO)

There are specific actions companies can take now to diversify their boards. Sharing those actions was the focus of an Advancing Diversity Week conversation titled "Diverse Board Recruitment Solutions -- Paying It Forward" with Constance Cannon Frazier, Principal of Cardinal Change Consulting; Mike Kelly, Founder and CEO of Kelly/Newman Advisors, and WomenAdvancing.Org editor Kate Byrne. Sharing new diversity research and actionable insights, Frazier and Kelly presented tactics boardrooms can use to broaden their pool of candidates. Expanding the aperture to "non-typical" board directors starts with inviting people with functional expertise, Kelly explained. "We specifically stated which areas at the company need help, such as human resources, marketing and sales; and rather than shoot for a former CEO or a president, or a current board director at a big company, we shoot for somebody extremely prominent in that functional area. That opens up a pool of candidates who tend to be more diverse in their backgrounds." (You can watch the entire conversation in the video above.)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Carnegie
Law.com

Read the Complaint: TIAA Sues Former Connecticut Advisors Over Lost Clients

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America against several former wealth management advisors for the company in Connecticut District Court. The complaint alleges the defendants, who moved to TIAA competitor Tidewater Wealth Management, intend to solicit or have solicited TIAA clients in violation of their employment agreement. Counsel for the defendants have not yet appeared.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiaa#Ceo#Diversified#Black Women#Consumer Banking#Fortune Daily
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Tesla shows progress on profit as investors expect perfection

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tesla reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, but managed to beat third-quarter earnings projections despite a semiconductor shortage and supply-chain challenges that have stymied competing automakers. Sales at Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle and...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Hourly staff fed up working nights and weekends seek flexible schedules

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas, Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

New IPO demonstrates why Bitcoin mining is the most stupendously profitable business on the planet right now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. No event better illustrates that Bitcoin mining is likely the most profitable legal enterprise on the planet than the Nasdaq debut this writer just attended. It was opening day for a startup launched just seven months ago that produces coins at, of all places, formerly defunct waste-coal plants in the wilds of Pennsylvania. The newly public company is poised to generate earnings you’d expect from companies 10 times its size and counts as its founders one of the unlikeliest duos in the zany land of crypto.
MARKETS
Fortune

Crypto gains as a new Bitcoin-linked ETF sets to begin trading

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Bond yields and the dollar are falling, and that's giving a bit of a lift to global stocks....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy