10 products to revive dry and damaged hair

By Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago
10 products to revive dry and damaged hair

Hair can play a big role in how you express yourself. For that reason alone, it’s important to keep it feeling and looking as healthy as it can be, regardless of how you like to style it. If you color, heat-style, or wrangle your locks into ponytails on a regular basis, you've liked caused damage that can leave strands frayed and frizzy. These products can help reinvigorate your locks, smoothing damage and restoring moisture to your hair and scalp.

1. This strand-strengthening shampoo and conditioner set

Hydrate your hair with the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner.

Your hair care routine starts with the products you use in the shower. Pureology’s Strength Cure shampoo and conditioner set is a great way to establish a regimen for hair that needs TLC, as it uses a protein called keravis to prevent hair breakage and astaxanthin, an antioxidant that claims to “heal and repair damaged hair.” The set complements all hair types (straight, wavy, curly or coily) and is color-safe.

Get the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner from Amazon for $63

2. This repairing treatment

Strengthen your locks with the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector.

The whole Olaplex brand is centered around repairing damaged hair via what the company calls bond building, which “relinks the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal and mechanical damage to the hair.” If you’ve been curious about trying the raved-about line, start with the No. 3 Hair Perfector as a treatment up to three times weekly to reduce breakage and improve the strength and texture of your hair. To use it, apply a dollop to damp hair, leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse before continuing with your usual shampoo and conditioner.

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector on Amazon for $28

3. This detangling brush that won’t snag

Detangle through snarls with the Wet Brush Original Detangler.

Color treating or heat styling may be what comes to mind when you think of hair-damaging activities, but a simple task like brushing your hair too harshly can cause breakage, too. After testing hair brushes , we recommend the Wet Brush for detangling snarls without a snag. Its flexible bristles move through the hair with ease and feel gentle on the scalp, and the brush comes in different sizes and shapes to suit your preference and your hair's length and thickness.

Get the Wet Brush Original Detangler on Amazon for $7.27

4. This leave-in conditioner spray for extra 'slip'

Condition your hair with the leave-in Carol's Daughter Monoi Anti-Breakage Spray.

For hair that’s especially snarl-prone, a leave-in conditioner like this one from Carol’s Daughter can add more “slip” for a brush or comb. This spray contains moisturizing ingredients monoi oil and coconut water that’ll help your brush or comb glide through your locks. To use, shake the bottle to cause the two liquid solutions to mix together, then spray it directly into your hair from six to eight inches away.

Get the Carol’s Daughter Monoi Anti-Breakage Spray from HSN for $24

5. This durable set of scrunchies

Tie your hair back comfortably with the Lululemon Skinny Scrunchie 6 Pack.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable elastics and toss out those too-tight ties that can damage hair. These slim Lululemon scrunchies claim to reduce breakage, yet have a firm grip that won’t slip and slide around the hair. We named these the best scrunchies after testing hair ties because the soft fabric and limited stretch hold a ponytail in place all day but slide right out without tugging when you’re ready to let your hair down.

Get the Skinny Scrunchie 6 Pack from Lululemon for $28

6. This dry-scalp treatment

Relieve a dry scalp with the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment.

A dry scalp can be uncomfortable and even result in flaking. The Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment claims to soothe that irritated skin using a hyaluronic acid-based “molecular patch” that hydrates and a vitamin B3-based “microbiome balancing complex” that balances your scalp’s moisture. It’s suited for all hair types and can be used up to three times a week. Separate clean, damp hair into sections and apply the treatment directly onto the scalp and massage it in—no rinsing needed.

Get the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment from Amazon for $34

7. This satin sleep cap

Keep your strands protected overnight with the Eleyae Satin-Lined Sleep Cap.

While you toss and turn at night, your hair gets dragged across your pillowcase and that friction can lead to frizz—unless you have the right tool. To prevent hair damage while you snooze, try this sleep cap from Eleyae. The satin interior claims to prevent frizz, breakage and tangles while helping your hair retain its much-needed moisture. It’s designed for all hair types, from straight to coily.

Get the Eleyae Satin-Lined Sleep Cap from Amazon for $19.99

8. This silk pillowcase

Reduce overnight hair breakage with the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase.

Everyone has certain preferences for sleeping, and adding new things into your routine can be disruptive. If pulling your hair up into a cap at night isn’t your thing, there’s another option: a silk pillowcase . Similar to the satin-lined cap, the purported positives include helping your hair maintain its moisture while mitigating breakage. The Alaska Bear pillowcase from Amazon comes in more than a dozen color options and has a soft fabric made from 100% mulberry silk—and costs a lot less than some other brands.

Get the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase from Amazon for $23.99

9. This moisturizing hair oil

Get silky, shiny hair with the Moroccanoil Treatment.

Regardless of your hair type or preferred style, a hair oil can add moisture and shine to your strands. The well-loved Moroccanoil Treatment uses argan oil and linseed extract to improve the hair’s moisture while giving it a healthy-looking sheen and reducing frizz and breakage. Apply a small dollop to clean hair from mid-length to ends and style as usual.

Get the Moroccanoil Treatment from Amazon starting at $15

10. This heat protectant

Protect your strands while heat-styling with the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist.

If you style your hair with hot tools, you should have a heat protectant on hand. For one you can use on either damp or dry hair, try the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist. It claims to protect your hair from heat up to 450°F and help locks hold a tight curl or sleek, straight style. Spray this into sections of your hair prior to using a curling wand or flat iron .

Get the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist from Amazon for $20

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 products to revive dry and damaged hair

