The lazy person's guide to Halloween: How to turn your sweatpants, leggings into a costume

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Halloween is just around the corner – so if you're still looking for a costume, we've got you covered.

While it can be fun to dress up in pop culture-inspired costumes, many of us are feeling a little too lazy to put in the effort to change out of our sweatpants.

Especially after living in our comfy clothes throughout the pandemic, changing into something less comfortable doesn't sound very appealing.

That's why we've come up with a list of costume ideas that transform your athleisure into a costume – so you can look like you tried without really trying too hard (and while staying super comfy).

Costumes with sweatpants, leggings

Rocky

Pop on a grey sweatsuit and some boxing gloves and you're ready to knock out the costume competition with a Rocky Balboa-inspired look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBxYb_0cOtGOOg00
Sylvester Stallone in a scene from Rocky Balboa. John Bramley, MGM

Celebrity in the airport

Go incognito in your best sweatpants, hoodie and sunglasses as your favorite celebrity in the airport. And get ready to dodge the paparazzi with your cool, celeb-inspired look.

More: 11 pop-culture Halloween costumes for 2021, from that Bernie meme to 'Bridgerton'

Aerobic workout

Transport back in time with a retro '80s aerobic workout look. All it requires is a leotard (or a one-piece bathing suit), a pair of leggings and some leg warmers. And get ready to jazzercise!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5K8J_0cOtGOOg00
Get ready to jazzercise with this easy costume! LightFieldStudios, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kim Kardashian

Style up your leggings like the Skims queen herself and be a Kardashian for a night. Anything monochrome works best – like Kim's all-black look below, which can be replicated with a bikini top. Style you hair long and flowy (or get a wig that does the same) and tie it together with some heels.

Cat

Some call it basic, we call it classic. Nothing is easier than putting on some black leggings, a black long-sleeved shirt, a car-ear headband and painting on some whiskers to transform into a black cat for spooky season.

Costumes with gym shorts

Billie Eilish

If you want to go with shorts, no problem! Pop some on with a matching oversized sweatshirt and a green wig to look like the "Ocean Eyes" singer.

VSCO girl

Become the living meme by pairing Nike shorts with an oversized sweatshirt and scrunchies. Bonus if you accessorize with a Hydroflask to sip out of throughout the night.

What is a VSCO girl?: OK, boomer. A parents' dictionary to teen slang words, sksksksksk

Athlete

Throwing on a pair of gym shorts and a sports jersey is an easy way to show some spirit while staying low-key. You can be your favorite athlete of all time or even an Olympian from this year's games like basketball legend Sue Bird – just don't forget to add some gold medals to represent her historic five Olympic wins!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmHRM_0cOtGOOg00
United States's Sue Bird celebrates during women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics. The Associated Press

Lady Di

Bring out your inner royal by dressing in Princess Diana's iconic biker short and sweatshirt combo. She often paired the look with long socks, lace-up shoes and a tote.

Costumes with other athleisure

Ted Lasso

A blue tracksuit, visor and whistle is all you need to transform into Jason Sudeikis' character from the award-winning TV series about a small-time American football coach. Add a mustache for a little extra flair too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETUpO_0cOtGOOg00
Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso and Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley in “Ted Lasso” Season 2. Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Paris Hilton

Y2K fashion is back in style, which means it's time to dust off your old velour tracksuits and rock a Paris Hilton-inspired look for Halloween. Even Hilton said on Instagram her Juicy Couture tracksuits are her "quarantine uniform... so comfy, cute & iconic!"

'Mean Girls' mom

If you have a pink tracksuit, you can also dress up as Mrs. George, Regina's mom from "Mean Girls." Just add a blonde wig and necklace to complete the look.

Met gala quilt

Does a blanket count as comfy clothes? We've definitely been using them while working from home during the pandemic, so we're adding a bonus look inspired by ASAP Rocky's Met Gala look. Throw your grandma's favorite quilt over your shoulders for a cozy and celeb-approved Halloween look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JOCV_0cOtGOOg00
ASAP Rocky attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for The Met Museum/

More: These 5 Halloween costumes are all the inspiration you'll need for spooky season

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The lazy person's guide to Halloween: How to turn your sweatpants, leggings into a costume

Comments / 1

