Baltimore County, MD

Free "Towson Loop" officially goes into service

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
The Towson Circulator pilot program officially began service on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski was joined by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen  Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes to celebrate.

“I could not be more proud to finally bring this much-needed, long-promised, free transit service that will better connect our residents with the places they live, work, study, and play,” Olszewski said. “Expanding access to easy, efficient, reliable transit is an essential element in our vision for a better Baltimore County.

RELATED : Free Towson Loop shuttle begins service October 12

Going by its official name, "The Towson Loop" provides free public transportation in and around Towson Monday through Friday from 6am to midnight and 10am to midnight on Saturdays.

It consists of two routes, the Purple Loop operating north and south, and Orange Loop from east to west.

Stops include GBMC, Goucher College, Sheppard Pratt, St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson University, the Shops at Kenilworth, Towson Town Center, and Towson Place.

Currently, 12 shuttles will run every 15-20 minutes.

Each bus seats 25 people and is equipped with a bike rack, air condition, and space for wheelchairs and strollers.

To track and view schedules, estimated bus arrivals, and more, riders can download the Passiogo app or Transit app on Apple store or the Google Play store.

For real-time, estimated arrival information, riders can text a Stop ID to 443-489-4524.

Clean Where You Live

Fall is here and Baltimore City leaders hope you will join them Saturday, October 23rd to clean where you live. More than 100 people living in Baltimore City have already signed up, to cleanup! If you register your cleaning activities with DPW you will get up to 5 bags to fill with trash.
