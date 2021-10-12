Reba McEntire is featuring an all-female line-up for her newly announced tour

Photo credit Getty Images

Reba McEntire is hitting the road again with her Reba: Live in Concert Tour, and she's bringing some powerful females along for the ride.

Reba revealed Country artists, Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes will all join her for various dates throughout the tour, which begins November 26 in Durant, OK and continues through mid-March 2022.

“I’ll be the girl side stage balling my eyes out, singing every word,” Dasher commented on McEntire’s announcement on Instagram.

“I'm not even gonna try and contain my excitement… it’s freakn reba, y’all!,” added Spencer.

Tickets go on sale October 15 and can be purchased here.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT Official Tour Dates:

11/26 | Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

11/27 | Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

1/13 | Evansville, IN - Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 | Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 | Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 | Toledo, OH - Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 | Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 | Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 | Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 | Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 | Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 | Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 | Springfield, MO - JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 | North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 | Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 | Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 | Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 | Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 | Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 | Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 | Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 | Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 | Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 | Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 | Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts

Check out and favorite some of our all-new exclusive Country stations like Audacy New Country, Tailgate Crashers, Jake Owen's Tiki Tonk, Country Edge, and Katie Neal's Leading Ladies for more of the best from the female side of Country music.