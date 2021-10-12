CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PharmaCann Announces Merger With Colorado Operator LivWell As It Considers IPO

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring LivWell Holdings, Inc. Though PharmaCann did not reveal the terms of the agreement with the Colorado-based multi-state cannabis cultivator and retailer, the company said the combined entity will operate roughly 60 dispensaries and 11 cultivation and production facilities across eight states once the deal is sealed.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Hexo names beverage executive Scott Cooper as CEO

Hexo Corp on Wednesday named beverage executive Scott Cooper its new president and CEO, two days after announcing the departure of founder and ex-CEO Sebastien St-Louis. Cooper currently works as CEO of Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and Hexo. Hexo Chairman Michael Munzar said Cooper's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods and his "success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend Hexo's position as a market leader in Canada," according to a statement. For an interim period not to exceed six months, Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business, the company said. Shares of Hexo are down 47.3% this year, compared to a rise of 1% by the Cannabis ETF .
BUSINESS
cepro.com

Leading Buying Groups Nationwide Marketing Group, Azione Unlimited Announce Merger

Two of the custom integration industry’s leading buying groups – Nationwide Marketing Group, which serves appliance, electronics, custom integrators, furniture, bedding and outdoor living retailers; and Azione Unlimited, serving custom integrators and manufacturers – have merged “to form the most capable and results driven whole home platform,” according to the announcement from the groups.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: ZASH Global Media Co-Founder Explains Miscommunication Involving Vinco Ventures Management Transition

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is trading lower Wednesday following a management transition involving the company's CEO and CFO. The company announced that Christopher Ferguson, former CEO of Vinco Ventures, agreed to a three-year deal to serve as a senior strategic advisor with Vinco Ventures' parent company ZASH Global Media. Lisa King was voted in as the new CEO of Vinco Ventures.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
Law.com

Mergers & Acquisitions

This article will help the trusted lawyer frame issues for the family and consider what specialty outside advisors should be added as key players on the team. Dealmakers must be ready to examine relevant ESG matters pre-transaction. They not only have the potential to impact the value and price of the acquisition, but increasingly, ESG matters are determining whether the deal should go forward at all.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

WeWork back to Wall Street, two years after fiasco

WeWork's financial woes and aborted IPO made headlines in 2019, but two years later the office-sharing giant is returning to Wall Street after seeking to renew itself in response to the pandemic. Those larger firms represent a little more than half of WeWork's clientele, compared to 42 percent at the end of 2019.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Pharmacann Inc#Livwell Holdings Inc#Canaccord Genuity Corp#Gramercy Capital Group#Llc#Husch Blackwell Llp#Reuters
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
MARKETS
sweetwaternow.com

Rocky Mountain Bank’s Parent Company Announces Merger

JACKSON — First Western Financial, Inc., “First Western” (Nasdaq:MYFW), parent company of First Western Trust Bank, “the Bank,” and Teton Financial Services, parent company of Rocky Mountain Bank, announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Teton Financial Services would merge with and into First Western.
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Tacoma News Tribune

Regional banking firms announce merger. Holding company to be headquartered in Tacoma

The parent companies of Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank on Tuesday announced plans to merge. Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System, Inc., the parent company of Columbia Bank, and Portland, Oregon,-based Umpqua Holdings Corp., the parent company of Umpqua Bank, said they were entering into an agreement joining in an all-stock combination.
TACOMA, WA
mobileworldlive.com

2degrees IPO paused on merger talks

A planned listing of New Zealand-based mobile operator 2degrees was hauled after its parent company Trilogy International Partners (TIP) entered in merger discussions with the owners of a local broadband operator. In a statement on 8 October, TIP explained it was in talks with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super...
ECONOMY
thebalance.com

What Is a Merger?

A merger is a combination of companies of about the same size that results in a new company. In a merger, the two companies blend their assets and liabilities. Mergers can involve more than one company, but most often they involve just two companies. Let’s explore some of the reasons why companies may merge, and what it means for shareholders.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Binance.US announces new CEO, who ‘looks forward’ to the ‘pathway to IPO’

After a string of new appointments by Binance, Binance.US has recently appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Brian Shroder. The the crypto exchange platform had appointed him President in September. During his stint, Shroder was taking care of the company’s strategy and execution, among other things. Commenting on his new...
BUSINESS
chathamstartribune.com

Harris, Harvey, Neal & Co. announces merger with Snead, Williams & Mayhew

DANVILLE, Va. — Harris, Harvey, Neal & Company, LLP, one of the largest and oldest accounting firms in the area, has merged with the prominent local accounting firm of Snead, Williams & Mayhew, PLLC. The merger was effective on Sept. 1, 2021. Snead, Williams & Mayhew, PLLC directors, Charles W....
DANVILLE, VA
bizwest.com

Curaleaf completes acquisition of Colorado cannabis grow operation

PUEBLO — Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Los Sueños Farms, an outdoor cannabis grow operation. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!. The acquisition provides Curaleaf, a consumer-products company based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, with three outdoor...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy