PharmaCann Announces Merger With Colorado Operator LivWell As It Considers IPO
Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring LivWell Holdings, Inc. Though PharmaCann did not reveal the terms of the agreement with the Colorado-based multi-state cannabis cultivator and retailer, the company said the combined entity will operate roughly 60 dispensaries and 11 cultivation and production facilities across eight states once the deal is sealed.www.benzinga.com
