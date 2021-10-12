CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multifamily Real Estate Investment Offering Now Live With 19.8% Target Return

By Kevin Vandenboss
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Harbert Realty Services has launched its latest real estate crowdfunding offering on the CrowdStreet Marketplace for the development of Artisan Flats Birmingham, a 120-unit boutique apartment building with a target return of 19.8%. The Project: The property is being developed in the heart of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, where rent growth...

Benzinga

