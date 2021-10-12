CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Videos Show Tornados Touch Down in Illinois Ripping Buildings A Part

By Sam
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We got lucky here in the Tri-States this week with the amount of rain we received this week, however that was not the case in other areas of Illinois. At least three tornados were posted in Illinois as severe weather pushed through the state yesterday. One of the videos shows a funnel cloud forming and touching the ground which brought strong winds. You can even hear the wind in the background whistling.

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch the Meteor Seen by Hundreds Over Illinois This Week

Once again our skies have been lit up by a meteor burning up in the atmosphere. Multiple videos show this space rock as it became a bright fireball. The American Meteor Society showed nearly 100 official reports of this meteor event as of this writing. They had several videos submitted showing it from multiple angles.
ASTRONOMY
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Upward Lightning Ascend from 2 Chicago Skyscrapers

If you enjoy weather and storm things, you will likely love this. Brand new video shows upward lightning shoot into the sky from two Chicago skyscrapers and it's a sight to behold. Dan Robinson who is a storm photographer extraordinaire just dropped this video of lightning captured at 1,500 frames...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Carrollton, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Video Surfaces of 1930s TP&W Train Roll Through A Small Illinois Town

These videos are rare but when they surface they are so amazing to watch. In the video, you can see a train from either the 1930s or 1940s in Washington, Illinois and it is so cool to watch. The black and white video records the entire train driving through the town of Washington and you just have to mage what it was like back then to see a train like that come through. watching the video in 2021 is pretty amazing, I can't imagine what it was like back then.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

I Need to Add this Stunning Drive in Missouri to my Bucket List

When it comes to beautiful scenic drives in Missouri, apparently one stands tall above the rest, and it is a drive I have never done before!. I am all for taking a drive, there is nothing better to do when you need to clear your head than jumping in the car and going for a drive. I am always on the lookout for a great drive to take and I think I just found one I need to add to the top of my bucket list.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy