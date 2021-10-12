Videos Show Tornados Touch Down in Illinois Ripping Buildings A Part

These videos are rare but when they surface they are so amazing to watch. In the video, you can see a train from either the 1930s or 1940s in Washington, Illinois and it is so cool to watch. The black and white video records the entire train driving through the town of Washington and you just have to mage what it was like back then to see a train like that come through. watching the video in 2021 is pretty amazing, I can't imagine what it was like back then.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO