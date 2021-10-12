This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

Governments around the world are pouring money into the semiconductor industry to boost production and meet the surging demand from a variety of industries. Therefore, both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and ASE Technology (ASX) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now?.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) are two prominent players in the semiconductor industry. AMD offers microprocessors, chipsets, GPUs, server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, technology for game consoles, and provides assembly, testing, and packaging services worldwide. In comparison, Taiwan-based ASX provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing and electronic manufacturing services internationally. It offers IC wire bonding packages, system-in-package products (SiP) and modules, interconnect materials, and assembles automotive electronic products.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO