CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices(NASDAQ:AMD). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Roku Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku(NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38.89% of the investors...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Plug Power(NASDAQ:PLUG). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Globalstar Stock Bounces Off Support: A Technical Analysis

Globalstar was up 4.43% at $1.65 at the close. The stock looks to be bouncing off pattern support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The stock has been getting pinched between higher lows and lower highs, and could see a break of either pattern support or resistance in the coming weeks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Advanced Micro Devices
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale(NASDAQ:COST). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Q3 Earnings Recap: Revenue Up 57% To $13.8B, Model Y Production On Track, Still Holding Bitcoin

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $13.8 billion, up 57% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat a street consensus of $13.6 billion. Automotive revenue for the company was $12.1 billion, up 58% year-over-year.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Walmart

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Walmart(NYSE:WMT). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil(NYSE:XOM). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Intel Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

Intel will soon release its Q3 results, but investors hoping for a turnaround may have to wait a while. The chipmaker's product roadmap indicates that it could do better in the long run. Intel's cheap valuation makes it an enticing bet right now considering the potential improvements in its long-term...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Upstart Holdings(NASDAQ:UPST). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings(NASDAQ:UAL). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 options trades for General Motors. The overall sentiment shows 60.98% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 39.02%, bearish. Out of all of the options found by. Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 options trades for General Motors. The overall sentiment...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On NIO

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for NIO (NYSE:NIO). The overall sentiment shows 51.28% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 48.72%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $579,525 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $3,392,914.
STOCKS
investing.com

Advanced Micro Devices vs. ASE Technology: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Governments around the world are pouring money into the semiconductor industry to boost production and meet the surging demand from a variety of industries. Therefore, both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and ASE Technology (ASX) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now?.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) are two prominent players in the semiconductor industry. AMD offers microprocessors, chipsets, GPUs, server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, technology for game consoles, and provides assembly, testing, and packaging services worldwide. In comparison, Taiwan-based ASX provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing and electronic manufacturing services internationally. It offers IC wire bonding packages, system-in-package products (SiP) and modules, interconnect materials, and assembles automotive electronic products.
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

FuelCell, Nike, SoFi Stocks Prepare For Breakouts In This Bullish Pattern

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Nike, Inc (NYSE:NKE) and SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock either lower between a channel with parallel lines or into a small tightening triangle.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy