Elazar Stern Withdraws Candidacy to Become Jewish Agency Head

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli Intelligence Minister and MK Elazar Stern has withdrawn his candidacy as the prime minister’s choice for the post of chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, the world’s largest Jewish nonprofit organization. The formal nomination process for the post, during which Stern would have been interviewed by the 10-member...

The Jewish Press

Does the 3rd Geneva Convention apply to the Palestinian Terrorists Arrested by Israel?

Palestinian officials and many Palestinian/pro-Palestinian NGOs and others consistently refer to the terrorists and murderers arrested by Israel as “Prisoners of War” (POWs), claiming that the Third Geneva Convention of 1949 Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War (GCIII) should be applied to them. Their goal is to deceive the world into believing that international law recognizes the Palestinian terrorists as legitimate soldiers in combat.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israeli Right Blasts ‘Anti-Netanyahu’ Bill

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday released details of a bill that would ban anyone accused of crimes punishable by over three years in prison from forming a government. If passed, the proposed legislation, an amendment to Israel’s Basic Law: Government, would also prevent indicted individuals from being included...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Arab Minister: Frankly, Israel’s Jewish Majority Is Endangered

Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej (Meretz) on Wednesday warned the Knesset Internal Security Committee about the demographic woes of Israeli Jews whose majority is threatened. “The Jewish majority and the Zionist idea are in danger, I’m telling you this as honestly as can be,” the minister told committee members,...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Bennett’s Govt. Votes Down Law Protecting Israel’s Sovereignty in Jerusalem

The coalition, headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and in cooperation with the Arab-majority Joint List from the opposition, voted against the Jerusalem Sovereignty Law on Wednesday in the Knesset. The law would have enshrined the prohibition set forth in the Oslo Accords forbidding Palestinian Authority’s activities within the State...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security.Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Sa’ar Advances Bill to Stop Netanyahu in Future Elections

“New Hope” party chairman and Deputy Prime Minister / Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar published a proposal on Tuesday for a new bill to prevent anyone under a ‘serious indictment’ from forming a government and one to set term limits. The former bill is aimed squarely at Opposition leader and former...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Invites PM Bennett to Visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Monday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, and the Ambassador of Bahrain to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma. At the start of the meeting, UAE Ambassador Al Khaja presented...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

The Israeli Government Undermines Efforts to Stop Palestinian Authority Salaries to Terrorists

Following the Gantz-Abbas meeting on August 29, 2021, the Israeli government still considered the transfer of half a billion shekels, ostensibly as an advance/loan to the Palestinian Authority for tax and customs money that Israel collects for it. At the same time, Israel is belatedly implementing the freeze of funds paid by the PA for salaries to terrorists from the taxes and tariffs that Israel transfers to the PA. To little surprise, the frozen sum is similar to the amount of the “loan” to the PA – about NIS 600 million a year, or NIS 50 million each month. This amount does not reflect the total payments to the incarcerated and released terrorists and the families of the deceased terrorists, but rather the amount that Israel can confirm with certainty, that the PA paid to the terrorists and their families in the previous year. In other words, virtually the entire sum frozen will be transferred to the PA through another route.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Next Jewish Agency Chair? NOT Livni

According to numerous reports, some Diaspora Jewish leaders and center-left Israeli politicians are pushing the candidacy of Tzipi Livni to head the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI). The impetus for Livni’s late candidacy is twofold: The desire to appoint a woman after front-runner Elazar Stern dropped out of the race...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Knesset Holds Contentious Memorial Session On Anniversary of Rabin Assassination

The Knesset held a special session this evening, Monday, in memory of the late Prime Minister and Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin, on the 26th anniversary of his assassination. Rabin’s assassination occurred on November 5, 1995, but today was its anniversary on the Hebrew calendar. The speeches given by the Knesset...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Yitzhak Rabin’s Vision Of Peace Wasn’t What The Liberals Claim

The Yartzeit of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (Yartzeit is a Jewish remembrance day for someone who passed away) is the 12th of the Jewish month of Cheshvan, which this year corresponds to October 18. Rabin was assassinated by a crazed Israeli named Yigal Amir on November 4, 1995, using the secular calendar. In Israel, there will be an official state memorial ceremony on the 18th commemorating former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at Mount Herzl. Rabin’s vision of peace.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Lapid Misled Bennett and Blinken on US ‘Palestinian Consulate’

The tension between Israel and the United States over the Jerusalem consulate that would cater to the needs of Palestinian Authority residents stems from a lack of coordination between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to a Sunday report in Israel Hayom citing a political source involved in the relationship between the government and the administration in Washington (גורם מדיני ל”ישראל היום”: לפיד פעל בחוסר תיאום עם בנט והטעה את האמריקנים).
U.S. POLITICS
The Jewish Press

The Systemic Failure of Israel’s Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria

(JNS) Each day, it becomes clearer that the Israeli Civil Administration is one of the greatest dangers to the Jewish people’s realization of the goal to resettle the Jewish heartland of Judea and Samaria. Since the signing of the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, the Civil Administration has lost its way. Despite...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Naftali Bennett and Me – Relationship Status: “Complicated”

My friend was about to be inaugurated as Prime Minister of Israel. For the past year I had done everything in my power to help make that happen. Of course, I had to be there. On the other hand, this inauguration would establish a government with progressive, extreme left, post and anti-Zionists whose ideology, from my perspective, spells disaster for the only Jewish State. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest reigning and probably best Prime Minister, would step away from the helm of the country and an unspeakable Frankenstein of a government would take over.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Former Israeli Communications Minister: I Was Anwar Sadat’s Druze Translator

Ayoob Kara, who served under Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s Communication, Satellite, and Cyber Minister, last Wednesday visited the World Center on Egyptian Jewry in Tel Aviv, and shared that “when the first Egyptian Ambassador came to Israel, his first visit was to the World Center for Egyptian Jewry.” Kara praised the peace agreement that was signed by the late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat with Israel’s Prime Minister Menachem Begin, and recalled with pride that he was the Druze officer assigned to be Sadat’s translator during his appearance in the Knesset. “This is for the history books,” he said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

PMW: Palestinian Authority Celebrates ‘Culture’ of Murdering Israelis

While people around the world see the arts, sports, and music as expressions of culture that could be highlighted during a “culture week,” the Palestinian Authority chose the murder of Israelis as its expression of Palestinian culture with which to launch its “Arab Culture Week,” the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reports.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

As Panic Erupts over Anarchy in the Arab Sector Justice Minister Sa’ar Seizes Unchecked Power

The Israeli government on Sunday approved Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to expand the police’s search powers as part of the fight against violence and crime in the Arab sector (Government Approves New Bill to Expand Police Authority to Search Homes Without a Warrant). The Sa’ar proposal comes down to allowing police officers to conduct searches without a court order in cases of suspected felony offenses. The proposal will be submitted to the Knesset for approval in three readings and is expected to pass.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Hamas Court Sentences 2 Suspected Collaborators to Death

Two Gaza men have been convicted by a Hamas military court on charges of collaboration with Israel, Gaza’s military judiciary announced Sunday. The men, who were from Khan Younis and Rafah, were sentenced to death by hanging, according to Arab Affairs investigative journalist Khaled Abu Toameh. In addition, two more...
MIDDLE EAST

