Maine Conservation Voters hosts online Dinner & Learn event

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Conversation with Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton about the importance of DC Statehood. What: Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) presents a one-hour virtual panel discussion featuring Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, and Dr. Derek Musgrove, the author of “Chocolate City,” to learn more about the status of Statehood for the people of DC and the public’s role in making our democracy available to all.

