Cohoes police still looking for missing man, asking for public’s help
COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Cohoes Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man . Ronnie Chaput, 51, was last seen in Cohoes on September 8.
Police said they “have exhausted all current leads” and are now asking for the public’s help.Missing siblings located in Colonie
Ronnie is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown eyes.
If you know of Ronnie’s whereabouts or you see him, please contact Albany County Dispatch at 911 or (518) 765-2352.
