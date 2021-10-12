Shenmue's Anime Team Drops New Details on the Show
The world of video game is no stranger to creating anime adaptations, with the likes of Pokemon, Persona, Castlevania, and countless others help forging the bond between the two mediums. Now, Cartoon Network is teaming up with Crunchyroll and Telecom Animation Film to dive into the world of Shenmue, a fan-favorite video game franchise that follows the story of Ryo Hazuki as he seeks vengeance for the death of his father. With the first trailer dropping at this year's New York Comic-Con, the creators behind the series have revealed new details for the anime arriving next year.comicbook.com
Comments / 0